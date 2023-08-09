The Big Three of Foundry Gather on Science and Technology Innovation Board, but China Insurance Investment Faces Stock Price Crash: What Went Wrong?

China Insurance Investment Fund’s strategic placement of 700 million yuan in Hua Hong Semiconductor has prompted the gathering of the three major foundry giants in China on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. This move signifies China Insurance Investment’s commitment to supporting the long-term development of the country’s integrated circuit industry. However, despite the strategic investments made by China Insurance Investment in various emerging companies, there have been instances of stock price crashes in the secondary market. This trend has caught the attention of industry professionals, prompting many institutions to adjust their investment strategies.

Hua Hong Semiconductor, founded in 2005, is a leading global foundry company specializing in specialty crafts and is vital to the independent and controllable development of China‘s semiconductor industry. It was listed on Hong Kong’s stock exchange in 2014 and recently made its debut on the A-share Science and Technology Innovation Board. China Insurance Investment views its investment in Hua Hong Semiconductor as a strategic move to deploy its funds in the semiconductor industry.

Similarly, China Insurance Investment invested 700 million yuan in Hefei Jinghe Integrated Circuit, which was officially listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board in May. Jinghe Integrated engages in the 12-inch wafer foundry business and ranks ninth globally in terms of operating income. China Insurance Investment expects Jinghe Integrated to receive further financial support and growth opportunities after its listing.

China Insurance Investment has also made strategic investments in other emerging companies, such as Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Materials. The fund invested 257 million yuan in the company, which specializes in the production and sales of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Despite the successful first-day performances of these emerging companies in the stock market, some experienced subsequent stock price crashes.

These breakouts have drawn industry attention, with experts highlighting the lack of market confidence and concerns about valuations in various sectors. Nevertheless, insurance funds, due to their large scale, long-term investment horizons, and stable sources, remain well-suited for investments in strategic emerging fields. China Insurance Investment’s continued commitment to supporting the country’s emerging industries demonstrates its dedication to high-quality development.

China Insurance Investment aims to guide insurance funds towards investing in national strategic emerging industries. The gathering of the three major foundry giants on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, with China Insurance Investment’s strong interest in these companies, indicates a strategic long-term deployment of insurance capital. Despite the challenges faced by emerging companies in the stock market, experts believe that the long-term prospects for these foundry giants are optimistic, considering the ongoing trend of decoupling and technological self-improvement.

