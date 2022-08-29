Listen to the audio version of the article

The Bigmat network, trade in building materials, develops with the entry of 17 new partners from the beginning of the year to today thanks to the offer of always innovative services, a shared strategy and a strong brand awareness. “The network of our member companies is growing steadily, a sign that the strength of the Group represents, today more than ever, a great added value to be able to face the market: it is in fact strategic to be able to compare with other companies, to be able to count on the support of a operations center and having effective tools available to face everyday challenges »underlines Matteo Camillini, director of BigMat Italy and International. There are five regions (Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Sicily and Sardinia) in which BigMat has added new partners whose companies are a garrison and reference point of the territory or that have the potential; companies struggling with integrations and generational transitions that in BigMat find a consortium in which capillarity, local specificity and independence are added to the global spirit of an international brand. euro BigMat therefore extends its presence throughout the territory with 220 members and proposes itself as a reference partner for the construction sector throughout the country.

The new members

In Tuscany, the Lucca-based company Casarreda FT – led by the Tardelli family – joins the BigMat Group on the occasion of its tenth anniversary. With three stores in Piano di Coreglia, Barga and Castelnuovo di Garfagnana (LU), Casarreda FT covers the Serchio valley and Garfagnana and recorded a turnover of 7 million euros in 2021. Founded in 1963 by the Tardellis, the business initially devoted itself to woodworking, expanding to construction and interior finishing. In 1987 the management passed to the sons Fabrizio and Fabiano, in 2011 the building division was created. From the foundations to the roof: at BigMat Casarreda FT, construction professionals, businesses, individuals and DIY enthusiasts can find all building materials and related products, but also a vast assortment of finishes in the two showrooms of 850 square meters. «We strongly believe in teamwork and in the team concept – says Fabrizio Tardelli -. We recognize ourselves in the paths and strategies of BigMat, which will be able to support us in achieving our next growth objectives ». In the Marches there is Ediliziare, wholesale and retail resale. of building materials that began activity in 2010 thanks to the initiative of Stefano Corsi and Luca Mazza and which today has a turnover of 2.5 million euros. In the 1,600 square meters of the headquarters in the Campiglione di Fermo artisan area, it is possible to find solutions for every construction need. The store is joined by an 850 m2 warehouse and a site for the processing and marketing of wooden products. The entry into BigMat is for Ediliziare a passage characterized by a shared and participatory market vision: «I have known the BigMat reality since the early 90s – comments Stefano Corsi -. The right conditions have been created to join the Group and we want to support and expand our business thanks to the services offered at an organizational level.

It is extremely useful and constructive to share market problems on a daily basis through the exchange of information in order to face this period of particular uncertainty ». In the heart of Umbria, in the province of Perugia, In Caltiber chooses BigMat: «to strengthen us as a resale business of building materials thanks to a structured purchasing office – underlines the sole director Carla Pencelli -. A first step to make a qualitative leap and seize all the opportunities that will arise with innovative solutions and a wide range of services ». Specialized in the processing and laying of steel for reinforced concrete and ready-mixed concrete, In Caltiber is one of the emerging realities in the province of Perugia for the marketing of construction materials. In the Santa Sabina store you can find heavy construction products and building materials while in the San Martino in Campo plant, in addition to the sale of construction products as in Santa Sabina, there is also the processing of steel. For concrete, BigMat In Caltiber has two plants with a production capacity of 80 thousand cubic meters per year. There are two new partners acquired by BigMat in Sardinia: Durigan in Arborea (OR) and Lupinu Innovart in Orosei (NU). The history of the Durigan company begins in Veneto, founded in Arborea (OR) in the 1960s by Gino Durigan, who emigrated to Sardinia after the war, and dedicated to the production and sale of concrete products. From 1975 to 2010 the guide is female with Maria Durigan who will then pass the relay to her son Stefano Martinez, the third generation of the family. With a forecast turnover of 4 million euros in 2022, the resale specializes in all construction materials. 16 employees are employed in the 15,000 m2 sales point where there is also a color center with tinting machine and products for decoration and decoration. do it yourself, power tools and household items. «Communication and marketing activities, digital services but also BigCard or BigRent fidelity for rental, are all services that with BigMat we can develop and offer to customers to be more competitive» explains Martinez.

On the central-eastern coast of Sardinia, Lupinu Innovart from Orosei (NU) operates. Founded in 2014, when the new generation of the Langiu family took the reins, the Lupinu Company boasts a long and fascinating history dating back to 1962. Heavy construction, plant engineering, paintings but also ceramics, bathroom furnishings, fixtures and finishes in the over 10 thousand square meters of area of ​​the store, where about 20 employees are employed. “We are a young company, with an average age of under 35, but at the same time with great competence thanks to the presence of experienced figures” says Gianluca Langiu, shareholder and sole director. The growth of BigMat Lupinu Innovart in recent years is highlighted by the results of 2021 with a turnover of 6 million euros and an increase of 35%. For the future, many projects to be implemented thanks to BigMat, “a well-structured organization, capable of offering services to differentiate itself from the competition: advantageous commercial agreements, services for the management of tax credits that we are already making extensive use of, marketing and for the showroom ». In Sicily, in Messina, also Di Mario Filippo di Falcone and Building Evolutions Santa Teresa Di Riva join BigMat.

Beginning in 1979, from the initiative of a very young Filippo Di Mario, the adventure of the company that for over 40 years has been marketing materials for building and renovating. There are 10 employees employed in the point of sale and in the hardware store (which are spread over a total of 3 thousand m2 in total). The catalog of products is vast: building materials, hardware, thermo-hydraulic and tools, air conditioning, accident prevention and a tintometer; as well as finishes, furnishings, paintings and windows in the 300 m2 showroom. Among the services there is also an internal design office, followed by Carmelo Di Mario, for “turnkey” renovations and construction. With a constantly growing turnover (approximately + 60% in 2021), Di Mario has chosen to join the BigMat Group: “to expand the business with new services and be more competitive but also develop new ideas and compete on the market with a strategic vision shared »explains Alessandro Di Mario. In the future of BigMat Di Mario, the expansion of the showroom and the adhesion to the HABIMAT format (the BigMat brand dedicated to interior design) and the purchase of a new warehouse.