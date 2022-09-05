Listen to the audio version of the article

The trend has been clear for some years now, thanks to the growing average age of motorcyclists: the best-selling motorcycles are those that were once called the “all-terrain”, suitable for use at 360 °, comfortable in the city but also able to face long summer journeys. Today the category is represented by crossovers, enduro physique but chassis and electronics more devoted to asphalt than to earth: it is no coincidence that the most sold so far in 2022 is the Benelli Trk 502 which in a small way is very reminiscent of the second in the standings, the stainless steel Bmw R 1250 Gs, which – it seems – will only be renewed in 2023, while for the 1300 Gs it will have to wait until 2024.

Ducati, fourth in the standings with the Multistrada V4, wanted to enter off-road this year: the DesertX is, in fact, the first Ducati dedicated to off-roading, with an unprecedented 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. To tackle the demanding off-road, the DesertX mounts a new steel trellis frame and long-travel suspension, but, thanks also to the electronics, it remains very bright even on asphalt, as Ducati dna commands. The electronics, in fact, are of a high standard: the six Riding Modes work in combination with the four Power Modes, i.e. different engine mappings that allow you to shape the character of the 937 cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11 ° engine with 110 hp and 92. Nm according to the needs and driving skills.

Two of the five versions of the renewed Tiger 1200 by Triumph, a brand that closed the fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022) with the highest number of motorcycles registered in Italy ever, have a 21 ”front wheel; all have in common the three-cylinder 150 hp and 130 Nm, as well as the 7 ”tft display with which to manage the large number of electronics directed by the 6-axis Imu inertial platform developed by Continental.

H-D Nighster

The naked rivalry with crossovers, bikes without fairings that have always been much loved by Italians, a trend that includes the Sportster that Harley-Davidson has profoundly renewed, first with the Sportster 1250 S and now with the Nightster that mounts the new Revolution Max. 975T, V-twin, liquid-cooled, 975 cc, with a maximum power of 90 hp and a maximum torque of 95 Nm; the rider’s footpegs are in a central and not forward position, a sign of particular attention to active driving, also favored by the 19-inch front wheel and lightness: 221 kg in running order.

In the other half of the two-wheeler sky, that of scooters, we note the arrival of the 2022 model year of the Piaggio Mp3; three versions are available: Mp3 400 Hpe and Mp3 400 Hpe Sport, with the 400 cc mono 35 hp, and the flagship Mp3 530 Hpe Exclusive, with the new 530 Hpe 44 hp, with engine maps (Comfort, Eco and Sport ), cruise control and even reverse with rear camera.