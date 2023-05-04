The biomedical empire of Bonotti-Passera-Tronchetti fails: red of 1.93 million

Bhohb, which also holds 50% of Bhohb Russia srl, was active in the production of medical diagnostic equipment and software

It arrives at the end of the line medtech company launched more than four years ago by Fabrizio Bonotti and which has embarked excellent partners, from Conrad Passera a Marco Tronchetti Provera. A few weeks ago, in fact, in Rome in front of the notary Andrew Cloth the same showed up Bonotti as sole director of the Bhohb srl (acronym for Biometrical Holistic Of Human Body) established in 2019 to lead an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, present for 77.5% of the capital.

Shareholders after hearing from Bonotti that the balance sheet at the end of 2022 highlighted “one total loss of 1.93 million euros against a capital of 100 thousand euros, paid for 69 thousand 250 euros” have decided “not to provide for the reconstitution of the capital”, thus decreeing the liquidation and the appointment of Bonotti himself as liquidator. Bonotti who owns 50% were present as shareholders Domus Perusia Augusta srl which belongs to Andrea, Alessandro and Annalisa Marchini (sons of Alfio, a well-known Roman builder) with 26.5% and Rheginnan srl owned by Marchini with 1%.

The other shareholders did not participate: Collection srl which belongs to Passera, to his wife Joan Salza and to Luca Arnalboldi (managing partner of the Carnelutti law firm) owner of 10%, the Sedi Services srl of Paolo Di Benedetto (former Consob commissioner) and his wife and former minister Paola Severino (5%), Federico Oliva (2.5%) and with a similar share the Marco Tronchetti Provera & C. spa safe of the entrepreneur of the same name, executive vice president and managing director of Pirelli and Gb&Co srl of Giorgio Luca Bruno, appointed managing director of the same tire company.

Bhhbwhich also holds 50% of Bhohb Russia srl, chaired by logs which owns the remaining 50%, was active in the production of medical diagnostic equipment and software intended for the measurement, screening, mapping and reporting of the skeletal and muscular system of the human body.

Subscribe to the newsletter

