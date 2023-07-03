The biscuit maker with a dark past

Bahlsen is one of the best-known German family companies and has been in existence for more than 130 years. But the baked goods manufacturer has only recently come to terms with the darkest time in the company’s history.

Hugo Boss, BMW, Porsche and Co.: Some of the largest German companies have a dark past. While some companies seek clarification, others try to keep their Nazi involvement secret.

The Bahlsen family business, makers of the Leibniz biscuit, hid its machinations for a long time during the Nazi rule. Only after a scandal in 2019 did the family announce that they would deal with their past.

The Bahlsen company exploited forced laborers during the Nazi era.

Statements by company heiress Verena Bahlsen were the trigger. Her ancestors “paid forced laborers just like the Germans and treated them well,” she replied in 2019 to critics who accused her of the Bahlsen family owing their prosperity to the exploitation of forced laborers during World War II. A shitstorm followed, Verena Bahlsen left the company.

Her father, Werner Michael Bahlsen, then head of the biscuit manufacturer, subsequently announced that the company’s history would be reviewed by an independent historian. The company’s connections to Ukraine in particular aroused the interest of historians at the time. Archive documents revealed that workers were abducted from Kiev and forced to work for Bahlsen in Hanover.

“I’m shocked. I’m hearing that for the first time today and it’s a disaster. The crime described makes me very sad, »said Bahlsen to the «Bild am Sonntag». One has forgotten one’s moral responsibility, he commented on the newspaper’s information, according to which the company fought compensation claims by former forced laborers in 1999 and 2000.

Bahlsen becomes a “operation important to the war effort”

In 2000, the district court in Hanover dismissed 60 claims for compensation from former forced laborers. The announced investigation brought further NS connections to light. Accordingly, the brothers Hans, Klaus and Werner Bahlsen were all involved in the Nazi regime.

Although they were not “top representatives of the NSDAP, they were in contact with NSDAP officials,” according to the family’s website. However, the economic successes of the biscuit producer during the Nazi era suggest deeper connections. During the shortage of raw materials, Bahlsen was appointed to a “operation essential to the war effort” and produced emergency rations for German soldiers.

Cooperation with the SS

From May 1940 until the end of the war in 1945, more than 700 forced laborers from Poland and Ukraine toiled in the biscuit factory in Hanover to keep production going. “These people had to live in company camps and were exposed to discrimination in accordance with the racist hierarchy,” says the website. Forced laborers were also exploited in the Gera branch from 1943.

However, the cooperation with the Nazi regime does not end here. In addition to the existing factories in Hanover and Gera, Bahlsen also took over a biscuit factory in occupied Ukraine in 1942 in cooperation with the SS. There, ten Bahlsen employees from Germany checked more than 2,150 forced laborers.

Rapid recovery after the war

“Up until September 1943, when the Red Army recaptured the city, the local branch made the equivalent of almost 11 million Reichsmarks by supplying the Wehrmacht,” writes the Bahlsen family in a summary of the events. Adjusted for inflation, this sum corresponds to almost 72 million euros. According to a report in Die Zeit, the forced laborers were paid five to ten Reichsmarks a week. The far greater part of the salary was withheld. The average gross wage at that time was around 44 Reichsmarks per week.

The family’s Nazi connections did not have any consequences after the war: “After the end of the Nazi dictatorship, the company, as an indispensable food producer, quickly received a production license and regained its role and importance,” says the family website. The new production conditions were quickly used for “considerable company growth”.

In the end, however, one thing above all ensured Bahlsen’s success: “After the successful denazification of the owners, Bahlsen gained opportunities for comprehensive political and economic influence at the latest when Werner Bahlsen returned to politics in 1957.” Werner Bahlsen, second son of company founder Hermann Bahlsen, supported the SS during the Nazi era and was himself a member of the NSDAP. After the Second World War he joined the CDU and was a co-founder of the Economic Council of the CDU Lower Saxony.

