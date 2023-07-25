The Black Sea after the end of the grain agreement

With the end of the wheat deal, the Black Sea appears increasingly isolated. Russia threatens to consider any merchant vessel bound for Ukrainian ports as a military objective, while Ankara seems indifferent to the Kremlin’s moves. Kyiv would like to create a temporary corn corridor involving NATO, the United States and Romania in escorting the merchant ships.

In terms of the conflict at sea, Russia maintains its superiority but Ukraine, with theattack on the Kerch bridgedemonstrates that a powerful Navy can do little against small insidious means such as naval drones.

The balance of forces operating in the Black Sea froze the situation. Not all actors involved seem willing to force their hand against Russia. Not even the United States, unlike what we would expect. Will it therefore be Turkey that takes action to restore the agreement on wheat in view of a ceasefire? Or will Moscow be left free to apply naval warfare methods like those seen years ago in the Persian Gulf at sea?

Russian threats

On July 19, Moscow declared that “all ships in the Black Sea bound for Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo. Their flag countries will be considered parties to the Ukrainian conflict alongside Ukraine”. Words are unlikely to be followed by deeds, since the announcement effect seems to prevail in Russian strategy as a means of discourage maritime trade with Ukraine.

It is unclear what naval measures would be taken. The rules on armed conflicts at sea however, they exclude that a neutral merchant ship (to date only Ukraine and Russia are “belligerents”) can be classified a priori as a military target and attacked for the sole fact of trading with the enemy.

The use of force would be possible under certain conditions, if a neutral ship – really involved in the transport of dual use armaments or materials – tried to evade inspection of the cargo and eventual capture or enforced a naval blockade. It is equally illegitimate to classify states that give indirect support to the enemy as parties to the conflict.

However, the Russian Navy does not appear to have ever applied the practice of visiting merchant ships for cargo control, implemented by the Iranians during the Gulf War. He has not done so even during the current conflict with Ukraine, when he would have the right to verify that Kyiv does not receive materials for military use by sea.

The Kyiv project

Kyiv tries to resume the export of grain stored in silos that the Russians have destroyed. So here is his project – presented last July 18 at theInternational Maritime Organization (IMO) – di create temporary routes southwest of Odessa dedicated to the transportation of grain out of the Black Sea through the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria, Türkiye.

The United States, invited to protect the cargoes with warships, however they refused; similar should be the position of the Natoeven because Turkey has not yet lifted the ban on foreign units passing through the Straits.

Romania and Bulgaria, despite having warships already operating in the Black Sea, do not seem available for a direct confrontation with Russia. As noted by Admiral Giampaolo Di Paola, it is a fact that “territorial waters are to all intents and purposes national territory: Sofia and Bucharest could invoke art. 5 of the NATO Treaty” if their ships were attacked.

Turkish strategies

Apparently close to the Ukraine to which a Corvette is about to be delivered, Turkey continues to play skillfully at all tables strong in the power that its membership in NATO and the Montreux Convention they assign them in the Black Sea. This policy is now favored by the US disengagement from the Ukrainian proposal to escort cargo convoys with cereals.

Ankara doesn’t even appear to be concerned by Russian claims on the Sea of ​​Azov as internal waters under exclusive control; perhaps he would welcome the Ukrainian idea of “demilitarize” the Kerch Strait Bridge as a first step towards settling the dispute over the maritime spaces of the Crimea and the Sea of ​​Azov which is stalled in the Arbitration Court in charge of deciding.

The future may emerge shortly after Putin’s visit to Erdogan: it is not absurd to hypothesize a resumption of the transport of Ukrainian grain under Turkish and UN surveillance. What will happen, however, is already written in the past of centuries of coexistence between the Sultans and the Tsars. Ankara always has the same interests; that is, doing business with everyonemaintain good relations with neighbors (including the Russians), prevent the Black Sea from turning into a powder keg and an area of ​​confrontation between the United States and the countries of the region, as happened in the Persian Gulf.

Cover photo EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

