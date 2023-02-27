The Black Sea, closed to any military vessel, with merchant traffic reduced to a minimum, is de facto a rear of the land conflict, controlled by Russia and neutral Turkey. Moscow has reduced naval activities after the losses suffered by Kyiv; it could soon take them back with the few units available as it could no longer receive reinforcements from commands outside the area.

Until the military transit through the Turkish Straits will it be forbidden to other countries (first of all the United States) and to NATO? Sooner or later Turkey will have to make choices, restoring the ordinary regime of the Montreux Convention of 1936. With a view to a possible ceasefire, Russia will have to confront NATO again, just as is now happening in the Mediterranean where it has concentrated a large core of its conventional forces.

The Turkish position one year after the blockade

When on February 28 of last year the news circulated that Ankara had “warned all littoral and non-littoral countries not to cross the Straits with warships”, it became clear that Turkey intended to limit the maritime dimension of the conflict for preserve the stability of the Black Sea and secure their interests.

Russia was asked not to allow ships whose passage was already authorized to transit and a similar message was sent to the international community. The Russian Navy brought back – as foreseen from Montreux – the Units that had previously been located within the basin, while no US or NATO ship ever transited into the Straits.

In this way, Turkey took an ambivalent position in applying two different provisions of the Convention. On the one hand, article 19.1 according to which “in time of war”, since it is not belligerent, military ships of any flag enjoy complete freedom of transit, unless they belong to belligerent foreign powers (such as Russia and Ukraine ); on the other, article 21.1 which gives it the discretionary power not to allow any military unit to enter the Black Sea, if “it considers itself threatened by an imminent danger of war”.

If this is the case, we can say that it was Turkey itself that benefited from the closure of the Black Sea in the first instance, which avoided an expansion of the naval conflict in front of its coasts, in addition to Ukraine, which requested it. With the closure of the Black Sea, Turkey has managed to consolidate its role as guarantor of the stability of the basin. Even the “grain pact” between Russia and Ukraine it worked very well thanks to its active involvement alongside the United Nations. Now, when it expires, it could be extended if some Russian requests to ease sanctions on its agriculture are accepted.

The Russian Navy in trouble

Russia has unhesitatingly joined the naval restrictions, true to the axiom that for its own security, the Straits must be under Turkey’s control. The strategic advantage did not work tactically.

After being engaged in coastal bombardments, unsuccessful amphibious actions and naval blockades, few Russian units have retained offensive capabilities (even in the absence of a real Ukrainian naval threat) demonstrating their reduced efficiency. They, which include three conventional submarines, have been made operational again these days, to launch cruise missiles against Ukrainian territory. Plans for a possible landing in Odessa or for the have instead been shelved reconquest of the Isle of Serpentswhile the will to defend the waters of the Crimea, the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait is firm.

Huge Russian losses – by missiles, mines or treacherous Ukrainian actions – with thesinking of the cruiser “Moskva” and landing units, with damage to the “Admiral Makarov” frigate and to ships moored in Berdyansk in the Sea of ​​Azov. The use of aerial and surface drones has also allowed Kyiv to attack the base russa di Novorossiysk which houses the Fleet transferred from Sevastopol.

Born, Russia, Black Sea

As mentioned, Ankara has however applied the Montreux Convention at its discretion, assuming that the presence of ships from countries outside the Black Sea could compromise its safety. But to do this it had to separate its national position from that of a NATO member.

Now the Alliance is pressing for its Units to operate again in the Black Sea once the situation that led to the closure of the Straits ceases. Currently NATO countries transport military aid to Ukraine, outside the Straitsin the Greek port of Alexandroupolis in Thrace, from where they reach their destination via Bulgaria, Romania or Poland.

With a hypothetical ceasefire, the Black Sea scene will necessarily have to change. The United States, which has never adhered to the Montreux Convention faithful to their principles of freedom of navigation, want it. And NATO is asking for it, which has always played a deterrent role in the Black Sea and which now would also like to implement countermeasures for demining.

The countries of the Alliance are engaged in military support to Kyiv but have not yet done anything to reconstitute its Navy completely destroyed by Moscow as it has not been possible to pass through the Straits any units to be transferred to it.

Navigation and Montreux Convention

Ben thirteen Russian units are currently present in the Mediterranean Sea (as highlighted by the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy in the Defense Commission) where they follow the NATO fleets and exercise their rights of harmless passage in territorial waters and free navigation in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) of Western countries, including Italy, also making use of government ships with intelligence functions and the support of Syrian bases.

When access to the Black Sea is restored in compliance with Montreux, the situation will automatically rebalance itself: no one will be able to prevent NATO units from making use – on the basis of the principles of the law of the sea – of similar rights of passage in the waters under Russian jurisdiction or control . The tape of history will then go back and Moscow will once again have to confront the western fleets in its home seas as has already happened on other occasions.