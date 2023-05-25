Home » The black swan is approaching!Fitch downgraded the US sovereign credit rating outlook to “negative”, and the model suggests that the rating may be downgraded to AA- after a debt default |
Business

The black swan is approaching!Fitch downgraded the US sovereign credit rating outlook to “negative”, and the model suggests that the rating may be downgraded to AA- after a debt default |

by admin
  1. The black swan is approaching!Fitch lowered the outlook on the US sovereign credit rating to “negative”, and the model suggests that the rating may be downgraded to AA- after the debt default | daily economic news
  2. US rating may be downgraded!Fitch puts U.S. AAA rating on negative watch Wall Street news
  3. Fitch Puts U.S. Ratings on Negative Watch, White House and Treasury Response Sina
  4. Debt default risk increases Fitch will put the US credit rating on the negative watch list | Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  5. Fitch Puts U.S. Ratings on Negative Watch List as Debt Ceiling Negotiations Stalemate Sin Chew Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Saturated mobile network, wherever it goes: how to do it?

You may also like

Bertelsmann study: German companies’ innovative power is falling

Cardinal Zuppi scolds Schlein about the rented uterus

Mass layoffs at delivery service startup Circus Kitchens

Paluani, the king of sweets fails miserably: submerged...

Singapore’s GDP fell less than expected in the...

Balcony power plant from Aldi: you have to...

De Laurentiis could sell Bari to a great...

Bertelsmann study: German companies’ innovative power is falling

UBP: acquisisce Angel Japan Asset Management

​ Escort of well-known institutions + market style...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy