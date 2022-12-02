Clothing and accessories are the product categories on which the Christmas expenses of 57.2% of families will be concentrated. In second place are beauty products (43.4%) followed by consumer electronics.

The online channel also remains in first place for this year’s Christmas purchases: Amazon and the other generalist marketplaces are indicated as the main channels by more than four out of ten households. The share of those who will rely on city shopping has slightly increased (38.9%), concentrating in particular on the streets in the centre.

GFK, sales of tech products down

The GFK analysis firm, on the other hand, notes a drop in the Black Friday week as regards the Italian consumer technology market, which recorded sales for a value of 492 million euros, with a slight decrease compared to last year ( -1.3%), although there is a recovery compared to the previous weeks.

After the strong growth of the market in 2021, the Consumer technology sector has started to show negative trends in recent months. The reasons are to be found in the saturation effect in some sectors with strong growth in the past two years (IT and Office in primis) and in the difficulties of the economic context linked to inflation, the increase in energy costs and the growing uncertainties of consumers.

However, during the Black Friday week there was an increase of +125% compared to the turnover of the average week referring to the last year. Comparing the 2022 figure with Black Friday 2019, the market value increased by +2%. Above all, the online channel is growing (+9%), while traditional points of sale are slowing down (-7%). For the week of Black Friday, internet sales contribute 37% of total sales.