A black year. In 2022 the Ftse Mib, the main index of Piazza Affari, burned by 12 percent. It is the worst performance since 2018, when Milan lost more than 16 percent. The Ftse All Share, for its part, in 2022 recorded a drop of 12.9% while the Star segment slipped even more, down by 27.7%, and the Ftse Italia Growth, which closed with a -19.3 percent. These are numbers that march alongside those on capitalization, in sharp decline to 626.2 billion compared to 757 twelve months ago: a red of 131 billion. Among the stocks, the pink jersey is Tenaris, which jumped by 79%, while Saipem fell back by 76%.

The scenario – made up of excellent exits – does not worry Fabrizio Testa, CEO of Borsa Italiana. «Barring new exogenous events, we will go on in continuity towards the end of this year, but I can say that many of the entities that were in the pipeline in the second and third quarters of 2022 and who withdrew from the listing due to the context, now they are suspended and are preparing to return» he comments to Class CNBC. “The dialogue has remained open and we expect shortly to set dates for their entry: obviously the companies and the markets will decide,” he adds. «In the first quarter of 2023 – he says – the frozen quotations due to the market crisis of the last few months could arrive on the list. And next year the novelty of Euronext’s “single order book” and unified liquidity pool “should remove any incentive for Italian companies that are considering landing on other European stock exchanges”.