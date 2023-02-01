Home Business The blogger angrily reprimanded the Jikr car for not being able to stand up, but paying tribute to the fuel car Audi Q3–fast technology–technology changes the future
At present, Jikr Auto only has two models of Jikr 001 and Jikr 009. Even so, the total annual delivery volume of Jikr Auto in 2022 will still be above 70,000, and the market performance is very impressive.

On January 31, CNMO noticed that Jikr Auto officially announced that its third car is coming soon.However, this model seems to have caused quite a bit of controversy due to publicity issues.

Jikr Auto pays tribute to Audi Q3

In the publicity, the official announced that Jikrypton’s third model pays tribute to Tesla Model 3, BMW 3 Series and Audi Q3 at the same time.

Among them, when paying tribute to the Audi Q3, Jikr said that the third model will “reconstruct space imagination and change infinite inspiration”. .

However, some bloggers said: “Ji Krypton’s copywriter is Man Jianghong, who has seen too much and can’t stand up? A smart pure electric SUV, to pay tribute to an Audi fuel SUV?It’s still the lowest-end Q3 in the entire car series with no historical deposits…” Calling this kind of behavior “self-deprecation”, the person who wrote this kind of promotional slogan is a “talent”.

The blogger angrily reprimanded the extremely krypton car for not being able to stand up, but paying tribute to the fuel car Audi Q3

According to relevant information, the third model of Jikrypton will be built on the basis of Geely SEA vast structure, the length of the car is about 4300mm, and the final price may not be less than 200,000 yuan. The final name of the car may be “Jikrypton 003” “.

