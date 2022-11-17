UK grappling with a recession, in the face of a maneuver made of spending cuts and tax increases which amount to a total value of 55 billion pounds. The dream, or rather chimera, mirage of Liz Truss seems light years away.

The unbridled populism of the Truss government, the promises of help to all – especially to the wealthy – despite public finances, have unleashed such anxiety on the markets, that now the UK is forced to fall into line, with austerity measures falling upon a country exhausted by inflation and recession.

Il budget made in UK much awaited was announced today by the Minister of Finance and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Huntin a speech to Parliament, the so-called autumn declaration “Autumn Statement”.

Budget UK, Hunt: There will be a big tax hike

UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has not sugarcoated the pill: “My budget plan involves a big tax hike.”

The Chancellor of the Exchequer also stressed that the Tory party is not in favor of a tax policy that leave the burden of debt on the shoulders of future generations.

That said, Hunt specified that the overall tax burden will rise by just 1%.

The tile on the heads of British citizens there is in any case: in addition to the cuts in public spending of about 30 billion pounds, the taxes paid by millions of citizens will be increased by a good 25 billion pounds.

This is the recipe government of new Tory prime minister Rishi Sunak. Recipe that will begin to make its effects felt immediately given that the maximum income tax rate, equal to 45%, will be applied starting from the annual income threshold of £125,000, up from £150,000 previously.

“Tax cuts without coverage – warned Hunt – they are dangerous”.

The plan launched, explained the UK minister, aims to “tackling the cost-of-living crisis and rebuilding our economy”, in the face of “unprecedented global hurdles”. The priorities of the maneuver, he continued, will be the stability, growth and protection of public services.

Hunt also announced the end of the tax exemption for electric car owners, as of April 2025.

The maximum thresholds for income tax, health insurance and inheritance tax will also be frozen for another two years, remaining in plaster until April 2028.

The tax exemption threshold on dividends will be cut for 2,000 to 1,000 pounds starting next year, to drop to £500 in April 2024.

Hunt confirmed, among the measures, the extension of taxes on the profits of energy companies:

“From January 1st to March 28th, we will increase taxes on energy industry profits from 25% to 35%. The structure of our energy market is such that it creates extra profits for low-carbon electricity generation companies. Consequently, from January 1, we will introduce a new temporary 45% tax on electricity generators. Together, these measures will raise £14bn.”

UK already in recession, estimates on deficit, debt and GDP

Jeremy Hunt also announced in his speech the new economic projections drawn up by the OBR, Office for Budget Responsibility:

expected now a par deficit at 7.1% of the Pil in the current financial year, well above the 3.9% of GDP expected last March.

The deficit will fall to 5.5% of GDP in 2023 (beyond the +1.9% previously expected), to then drop to 2.4% of GDP in the 2027-28 financial year.

The UK’s debt-to-GDP ratio will begin to decline from peak of 97.6% in 2025-2026 to 97.3%, in 2027-2028.

Hunt also said, citing OBR forecasts, that UK GDP to fall by 1.4% in 2023, to return to growth only the following year, during 2024.

To be precise: in 2022, GDP growth will be 4.2%, higher than the +3.8% estimated in March; in 2023 the contraction of gross domestic product will be precisely 1.4%, compared to the previously expected growth of 1.8%.

In 2024 UK GDP will rise by 1.3%, less than the +2.1% expected in March; in 2025, the expansion will be 2.6%, compared to the +1.8% of the previous outlook, while in 2026 it will be 2.7%, compared to the +1.7% estimated in March.

As for inflation, Hunt said forecasts are for an increase of 9.1% this year and 7.4% next year.

On 20 October 2022, British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation, ending the shortest government in all of UK history.

Everything was born at the end of September with the announcement of shock plan of tax cuts signed by former UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng: a plan that shocked the markets so much that in addition to UK Gilt government bonds, capitulated were various global assets, especially bonds .

The reaction of the markets, the spike in UK rates and the collapse of the pound were such that former premier Liz Truss was forced to ergo an embarrassing about-face to say the least, among other things, just shortly after the publication of an article in The Economist, which also fueled controversy in Italy.



With its article the Economist had been relentless against the United Kingdom which had dared to become the most embarrassing yardstick: or – as he also wrote il Telegraph – , in a sort of new Italy of Europe.

Open the sky: in reading the article in the Economist which had compared the UK to Italy, anger had exploded both among the British and among the Italians.

So comments the maneuver of the United Kingdom just presented by Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt Gordon Shannon, Portfolio Manager di TwentyFour Asset Management:

“Compassionate conservatism appears to be stalling spending cuts, but investors seem to agree. Tax increases, both personal and energy, offer the UK Treasury Department today enough quick earnings to satisfy the market. Government bonds and the pound they took a slight dip, but nothing comparable to the movement we saw after the Kwarteng mini-budget. Given their rally in anticipation of a stable and balanced balance sheet, the market seems to conclude that Jeremy Hunt has provided a credible answer.”