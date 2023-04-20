The BMW Mini booth at the Shanghai Auto Show was revealed to treat ice cream differently, only for foreigners to eat for free.

A few days ago, the Shanghai Auto Show is being held. As the first and most grand A-class auto show this year, the Shanghai Auto Show has attracted many domestic auto companies to participate in the exhibition.

However, during the exhibition, the BMW MINI brand was exposed by netizens as “treating Chinese people differently”, which aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Netizens uploaded a video showing,At the BMW MINI booth, there is a workbench for free ice cream. A Chinese lady wanted to come to get ice cream, but was told by two staff members that there was no more.

But then a foreigner also wanted to pick it up, but the two staff enthusiastically introduced the ice cream brand to him, and immediately took out a box for him, and intimately taught him how to eat it.

The video shooter said that he felt that he was not “good” on the spot. He went up to the staff and asked if there was any ice cream. But it can be given to foreigners, and ice cream is limited.

After the staff saw the video, they quickly removed the ice cream box, leaving only the ice cream advertisement.

This matter caused heated discussions on the Internet, and some netizens expressed their deep discomfort with BMW MINI’s behavior.Exhibiting in Shanghai, earning money from Chinese people, but only treating foreigners to eat ice cream, I feel incomprehensible.

At present, BMW MINI has not responded to this, follow-up attention.