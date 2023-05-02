The BMW Panoramic Vision head-up display as standard in the Neue Klasse since 2025

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new smart screen will be as wide and long as the entire windshield

The new BMW head-up display is called Panoramic Vision and will go into production with the first models of the Neue Klasse. This was confirmed by CEO Oliver Zipse during his speech at the 2023 annual conference. BMW is currently developing a completely new technology platform for the Neue Klasse, the name of which refers to the company’s pioneering models from the 1960s. This platform will set new standards in terms of digitalisation, sustainability and design for electric cars. The new head-up display, arranged across the entire width of the windscreen, creates a unique interaction and information surface for all occupants.

Frank Weber, Member of the Management Board for BMW Development, describes the main advantages of the new head-up display as follows: “The windshield becomes one large display with BMW Panoramic Vision, opening up completely new possibilities for the design of our vehicles. The driver decides which information he wants to display in his field of vision, or that all occupants can see the entire content. The revolutionary projection and significantly more clearly structured cabin give a new feeling of space and driving. We are taking our “eyes on the road – hands on the wheel” slogan to a new level.”