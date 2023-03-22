The board of directors of Anima Holding, chaired by Patrizia Grieco, who took office after being appointed by the shareholders’ meeting of 21 March 2023, resolved to appoint Fabio Corsico as vice president of the company. The board renewed the office of managing director to Alessandro Melzi d’Eril for the three-year period 2023-2025. The existence of the requisites envisaged by the legislation was verified, with particular reference to the directors who have declared that they qualify as independent.