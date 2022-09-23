Listen to the audio version of the article

The 62nd edition of the Genoa Boat Show opened yesterday with the aim of achieving promising results in terms of public attendance, in line with the sold out of exhibitors registered since last June. But while waiting to count the number of visitors at the closing of the gates, on 27 September, Confindustria nautica, which organizes the event, is preparing to enter into an agreement with the Municipality of Genoa to ensure that the event will take place in the shadow of the Lantern until to 2034.

“We will prepare an agreement with Confindustria nautica – says the mayor, Marco Bucci – to hold the Show in Genoa for another 10 years, from 2024, when all the areas of the new Levante waterfront will be ready, to 2034. Works that will make the Show even bigger and where even those who have not been able to bring their products to an exhibition today will find space sold out. In June 2023 there will be the arrival of the Ocean race in Genoa, an event that will bring the city to the attention of the world. By that date we will have all the new waterfront canals ready and 200 more moorings, in addition to the first portion of the sports hall (now under renovation, ndr), i.e. the part leisure. In September 2023, therefore, we will have an enlarged salon. And for the Nautical of 2024, we will have the complete waterfront, with all the buildings, the pilots tower and the park of the Foce ».

The president of Confindustria nautica, Saverio Cecchi, for his part, recalled that «the nautical turnover grew, in 2021, by 31%, to 6.11 billion. The production employees have increased by 10% and, with the supply chain, they reach 90 thousand employees. It is therefore the sector that, in percentage terms, has grown more than all the other sectors “

Ministers Massimo Garavaglia (Tourism) and Enrico Giovannini (Infrastructures) took part in the inauguration of the exhibition. The latter said that «the regulation implementing the nautical code is ready and is about to be sent to the other administrations. It was a more difficult job than expected. In the last decree we also included, for the first time, incentives for the refitting of pleasure boating, in terms of ecological transition “