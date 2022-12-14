Listen to the audio version of the article

The International Boat Show, organized by Confindustria Nautica, will remain in Genoa until 2034, i.e. for a further ten years from the conclusion of the project for the redevelopment of the Levante waterfront (the conclusion of which is scheduled, in fact, for 2024), of which it will use areas and water mirrors.

This is foreseen by the protocol signed in Rome by the president of Confindustria nautica, Saverio Cecchi, by the governor of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, by the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, by the number one of the Port System Authority of the western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Signorini, by the president of the Porto Antico company, Mauro Ferrando, and by the president of the Genoa Chamber of Commerce, Luigi Attanasio.

Objective: to strengthen the Salone

The agreement also provides for the commitment of all those involved to “strengthen and further develop the Exhibition, as well as its roots in the Genoese area, strengthening the value of the event, preserving it from competitive initiatives and enhancing it as a point of reference for the whole pleasure boating sector in Europe and the Mediterranean».

The document, said Toti, «is proof of how the “Liguria model” can and should be applied to different areas, to achieve extraordinary results for the growth and development of our region thanks to the concrete and positive collaboration between different subjects. : in this case the commitment and common purpose between Confindustria nautica and local institutions and bodies will guarantee the future development of the international show, which will continue to be the flagship of Genoa and Liguria for many years.

Extended protocol

The completion of the Levante waterfront, “which will change the image of the city – concluded Toti – will allow the Exhibition to make a further, important leap in quality, making the whole area even more attractive for exhibitors and visitors”.