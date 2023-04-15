The boss doesn’t get it that way

According to the experts, if you want to keep your job change secret for as long as possible, you can ask for discretion in the job interview. This is especially true if the new employer maintains close business relationships with the current company. “Of course you can ask for absolute confidentiality in such a relationship,” says Pieles. He recommends a short note by voice message, in a cover letter or by e-mail. On the other hand, both experts do not believe in an anonymous application. “This approach could deter future employers or make them suspicious,” says Struss. Pieles warns: “If the company of your choice does not randomly ask you to use an anonymous application process, for example via a website form, you are more likely to be sorted out in the classic application process.” talk.

