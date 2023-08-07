The brand “I dolci del Gattopardo” is arriving and they aim at exports

Listen to the audio version of the article

A sweet that has its origins in the Palermo convent tradition and that Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa has transformed into a symbol: of a land, of an era, of a world like that of the Sicilian aristocracy. It is the “Triumph of gluttony”, the dessert of the Leopard, the famous masterpiece by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa to which Netflix has dedicated a series filmed in Sicily in recent months and which is waiting to be broadcast.

The special prize to Nicola Fiasconaro

That dessert was revisited and, we can say, “modernized” by Nicola Fiasconaro, master pastry chef from Castelbuono in the province of Palermo famous throughout the world for his panettone, by his son Mario and by the master pastry chefs of the Agrigento area. The dessert was presented a few days ago in Santa Margherita Belice, the famous “Donnafugata del Gattopardo”, as part of the 18th edition of the “Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa” International Literary Award. Fiasconaro was awarded a special prize as “Excellence of Sicilian Gastronomy in the World“: an acknowledgment «for his ability to represent Made in Sicily on international markets with his confectionary art, synonymous with haute patisserie and continuity between tradition and innovation”.

In a dessert the suggestions of the Leopard

«I wanted to give this work of art due recognition, revisiting the original recipe without neglecting the identity of the dessert to adapt it to today’s taste and nutritional needs – says Nicola Fiasconaro -. To obtain a balanced nutritional intake, in line with the Mediterranean tradition, we have reduced sugars and obtained a better balance of fats. As always, the raw materials, true interpreters of our land, are the great protagonists, lightened and contextualized in a contemporary key». His version of the famous dessert has remained faithful to the ancient memory of taste, alternating the ricotta cream with layers of sponge cake, marzipan, jam and blancmange: the dessert was proposed by Maestro Fiasconaro in specially designed single portions with a Evocative colors of the suggestions of the “Leopard”.

The project of the brand “The sweets of the Gattoppardo”

The presentation of the dessert in Santa Margherita Belìce is only the first step of a journey that leads far away. The specification that will also regulate what the ‘I dolci del Gattopardo’ brand could become at an international level is being defined: «Our goal – he commented – is to export the reinterpretation of the Trionfo di gluttony and other typical sweets of the Sicilian convent tradition, such as the ‘minne di virgine’ from nearby Sambuca di Sicilia, on the markets of foreign countries, because they are products that celebrate Sicilian culture and the history of our land».

