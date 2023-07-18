The Brands That Pay You for Your Used Clothes: How Much You Can Earn and Environmental Impact

Title: The Growing Trend of Brands Paying Customers for Used Clothes

Subtitle: Sustainable fashion initiatives offer financial incentives and reduce textile waste

A growing number of clothing brands, including luxury ones, are embracing the sustainable fashion trend to combat the global issue of textile waste. This new development not only benefits environmentalists but also offers an opportunity for shoppers to earn money while renovating their closets.

One brand at the forefront of this movement is Eileen Fisher, which has introduced the Renewal Rewards initiative. Regardless of the condition, customers can turn in their used garments to earn $5 per piece. Eileen Fisher’s brand team carefully sorts the items, reselling those in excellent condition and recycling or repurposing the remaining pieces into art, pillows, and acoustic panels. The brand ensures a thorough cleaning process through its partner, Tersus Solutions, which uses a closed-loop cleaning system to conserve water, electricity, and capture microfibers.

The resale of previously used clothing not only reduces production but also allows consumers to buy quality second-hand products from brands they already love. Various fashion companies, including Levi Strauss & Co., Madewell, Zara, and Hennes & Mauritz, have launched their resale programs or collaborate with third-party platforms like ThredUp. While these initiatives have been praised, Fortune reports that more significant efforts are needed to curb general waste effectively.

Many brands have made sustainability commitments to source 100% recycled or sustainably sourced materials. For instance, H&M aims to achieve this goal by 2030 and has partnered with Samsara Eco and Evrnu to repurpose clothing waste into recycled nylon, polyester, and new fabrics. With textile waste reaching 17 million tons in the US and 4 million tons in the EU, it is crucial to address this issue urgently.

In addition to Eileen Fisher, there are other brands offering incentives for returning used clothes. Lululemon accepts various items and rewards customers with gift cards for their physical or virtual stores. Patagonia has its Worn Wear program, encouraging customers to resell functional clothing and gear while offering shipping coverage and discounts. Madewell’s Forever program accepts returns of clothing, accessories, and bags from both their own and other brands, and partners with thredUP for resale and reward offers. The North Face enables customers to drop off used clothing and shoes, regardless of the brand, in good condition to receive a $10 gift card for future purchases of $100 or more. Adidas also provides a return program through its app, accepting garments from any brand and condition, awarding customers membership points or up to $40 worth of Adidas coupons.

As brands continue to prioritize sustainability and circular economy practices, these initiatives not only benefit the environment but also provide financial incentives for customers. By engaging in these programs, shoppers can actively contribute to reducing textile waste and enjoy both environmental and financial benefits.

