The maxi construction site under the Alps, where work is being done tirelessly on the construction of the longest railway tunnel in the world, that is the Brenner base tunnel between Austria and Italy (Innsbruck-Fortezza), is a model of innovation and sustainability that sees the commitment, alongside Webuild (formerly Salini Impregilo), about a thousand companies, 97% of which are Italian. Most of the companies are based in Northern Italy, in the regions closest to the construction site. The region most represented is Trentino-Alto Adige, from which 287 companies come, 32.1% of the suppliers of the work, followed by Lombardy. But there are also 43 companies from the South.

Works for nine billion euros

The maxi tunnel represents a unique work, which required the use of complex techniques used only in a few construction sites. To date, the Webuild group is involved in three of the five lots of the new Brenner tunnel: Mules 2-3; Isarco underpass; Gola del Sill-Pfons (on the Austrian side of the tunnel, whose excavations began on 12 July), for a total value of almost 2 billion works, having already completed the Tulfes-Pfons lot, also on the Austrian side. Webuild is also involved in upgrading the Brenner access railway line, Fortezza-Ponte Gardena, along the Munich-Verona axis.

The three lots under construction are expected to employ approximately 1,700 workers and to involve a supply chain which, only for the Mules and Isarco lots on the Italian side, is made up of almost a thousand direct suppliers, for a value of approximately 1.2 billions of euros in contracts. At the moment, the overall progress of the work is around 65 percent. The Brenner railway tunnel is a project of European interest: it is financed in equal parts by Italy and Austria and co-financed by the EU (the total cost is between 8 and 9 billion euros).

Ten years to go into operation

When the new railway tunnel comes into operation, in about 10 years, passenger trains will be able to run at speeds of over 200 km / h. Thanks to the elimination of large slopes, it will be possible to have longer, heavier and higher-numbered freight trains overcome this section, favoring the shift of heavy traffic from road to rail. The new tunnel will help decongest the Brenner motorway, one of the busiest roads in Europe. For passenger traffic, the new tunnel system, which is 64 kilometers long, means that the Innsbruck-Fortezza section can be covered in just 25 minutes. Currently, the travel time on the historic line is 80 minutes.

They fly to activate Italian manufacturing excellence

The Brenner tunnel is an opportunity to create work and set the excellence of the production chain in motion. In general, these are Italian manufacturing excellence, specialized in the most disparate sectors. A few examples. The Geo-Inspector, in charge of monitoring the temperatures in the freezing phase; Stonex, specialized in precision geodetic instrumentation for operating machine control systems and pointing and positioning systems in tunnels for drilling; the Roman mechanical constructions (Cmr), involved in the study and supply of technology applied to the consolidation activities under the water table necessary to secure the ground and prepare it for excavation.