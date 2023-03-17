The bridge as an opportunity for the development of the Strait of Messina area

The development of a metropolitan area cannot do without a transport system that ensures an efficient and adequate response to national and European standards with respect to the growing trend in the demand for mobility.

This is the context in which the metropolitan area of ​​the Strait of Messina is located, which has returned to the center of attention after the definition of the draft of the decree on the bridge aimed at formalizing the creation of the stable connection between Sicily and the continent.

The crossing of the Strait of Messina has always been one of the major problems for accessibility to the Sicilian territory. The Sicilian Regional Administration, in collaboration with the Calabria Region, has undertaken various initiatives aimed at improving the connections corresponding to the Strait, also in the light of the annual cost due to insularity which, according to a study by the Sicilian Region, exceeds 6 billion of Euros per year.

In this sense, in 2017 the Integrated Plan of Infrastructures and Mobility of the Sicilian Region intended “define/harmonize governance models on a regional and supra-regional scale for the management of complex passenger and freight transport systems” suggesting, as regards the management of the Strait of Messina area, “a coordinated transport policy planning to guarantee the correct functionality of mobility, a fundamental development engine of the local economy. In this context, in line with what is defined in action 2.9 of the Regional Transport Plan of the Calabria Region, which includes, among other measures, one aimed at the governance of the Strait Area, the Master Plan of mobility in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Strait constitutes the optimal tool to ensure a unified vision of the local transport system”.

