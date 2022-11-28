On the 28th, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets jumped sharply and opened lower. At the end of the session, foreign capital represented by the Shenzhen Stock Connect began to flow back, helping the index to narrow the decline. The daily K-lines of the three major indexes all closed positive. In terms of sectors, tourism, duty-free shops, and air transportation were among the top gainers, while stock trading software, semiconductor silicon wafers, and CRO were the top decliners. The volume of A-shares can continue to maintain a low level, and the net outflow of northbound funds exceeds 3.7 billion yuan. Analysts in the industry believe that the A-share market is still in the recovery stage and may maintain a volatile trend under the condition that the volume has not been effectively enlarged.

The tourism sector is active

The tourism sector was strong throughout the day on the 28th. Huatian Hotel and Mount Emei A rose by the limit, and Zhongxin Travel, SSAW Hotel, and CYTS rose by more than 7%. Duty-free shop concept friendship group daily limit, Wangfujing, Lingnan Holdings, Pingtan Development all rose sharply. Travel stocks such as Spring Airlines, China Airlines, and China Southern Airlines all rose.

At the same time, the power sector benefited from the drop in the price of silicon materials and the favorable policy performance. Ganneng shares rose by the limit, and China Southern Network Technology, Changyuan Power, Huadian International, Guangdong Electric Power A, Huitian Thermal Power, etc. rose sharply. The concept of virtual power plants has attracted attention. Jinzhi Technology’s daily limit, Guoneng’s daily price rose by more than 14%, Ankerui, Jicheng Electronics, Hengshi Technology, and State Grid Communications were among the top gainers.

While the CRO sector adjusted on the 28th, WuXi AppTec fell by more than 7%, Sunshine Novo, Asymchem, and Medicilon fell by more than 3%. Stock trading software such as Fortune Trend, Oriental Fortune, and Flush fell more than 2%. Indices such as semiconductor silicon wafers, wafer industry, MCU chips, and automotive chips were among the largest decliners on the 28th. The performance of real estate was divided. China Communications Real Estate, China Wuyi, and China International Trade and others rose by the limit; while Guangyu Group, Shahe Shares, and Binjiang Group fell.

Overall, on the 28th, A-shares rose less and fell more. More than 3,300 stocks fell, and less than 1,500 stocks rose. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.75% to 3078.55 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.69% to 10829.08 points, the ChiNext Index fell 0.46% to 2298.8 points, and the Science and Technology 50 Index fell 0.72% to 992.81 points. The market turnover exceeded 750 billion yuan, and the actual net sale of northbound funds was 3.76 billion yuan.

A shares are still in the repair period

Regarding the trend of the A-share index on the 28th, Yuanda Investment Consultant Wang Yuqian said from a technical analysis: “The Shanghai Composite Index maintained a pattern of bottoming out and rebounding in the afternoon, especially near the end of the day. The decline has narrowed significantly. The yellow line continues to lead the white line in time-sharing. , indicating that the performance of the theme is relatively active. At the daily line level, the gap left by the opening was successfully filled, and it was re-run above the 20-day moving average. Next, focus on the breakthrough strength near the 5-day line. The GEM refers to the daily line After ending the continuous negative trend, it also successfully filled in some of the gaps left by the opening, and then we should pay attention to whether the short-term moving average can break through.”

According to the analysis of Yuekai Securities, the A-share market is still in the recovery stage and may maintain a volatile trend. Combined with the analysis of state-owned enterprise profits and valuations, the specific allocation recommendations focus on the direction of policy efforts: 1. The policy of stabilizing the property market continues to increase, benefiting from the “guaranteed housing” loan support plan to boost the expected large financial sector, including banks, real estate High-quality state-owned enterprise targets related to the chain are expected to usher in valuation restoration; 2. Long-term investment opportunities in the national security system, leading state-owned enterprises with low valuations and stable fundamentals in the fields of national defense, military industry, communications, and energy resources.

In terms of operating strategy, Wang Yuqian believes: “The market bottomed out on Monday and rebounded. Although there are sectors on the disk that have received funds to undertake, the trading volume has not been effectively enlarged. Therefore, we must pay attention to changes in capital sentiment. In addition, the current main board and The GEM is facing pressure from the 5-day line, and whether it can break through will also affect the development of the follow-up market. In addition, there is still a lack of sectors with sustainable performance, and the operation is recommended to be screened. Do not chase the rise, and observe more.”

