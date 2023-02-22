© Reuters. Good news for the brokerage sector!The pilot project of China Securities Finance’s transfer financing business has been implemented, which is superimposed with the positive results of last weekend. How will it affect the market?



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 21 (Reporter Lin Jian)Last weekend, the cost of securities companies participating in the securities refinancing business was greatly reduced. The benefits of “the difference in the rate of securities refinancing has been uniformly reduced to 0.6%, and the minimum 20% limit on the margin ratio of the refinancing business” has just been implemented. Today, we will welcome the pilot refinancing business Good.

The market-oriented reform of refinancing continues to advance. On February 21, the pilot project of China Securities Finance’s market-oriented refinancing business was launched. This is only 4 months after China Securities Finance started the pilot work in October 2022.

The picture shows the official website of China Securities Finance Corporation Limited, the announcement of the launch of the market-oriented transfer financing business pilot is one of the innovative measures that can improve the efficiency of resource allocation in the capital market and better serve the diversified financing needs of securities companies. There are six core contents of this pilot that deserve attention :

First, the market-oriented refinancing business adopts the transaction method of “flexible term and bidding rate”. Securities firms can independently choose the term and declare the fee rate by themselves, and the refinancing transaction is completed through bidding.

The second is that the refinancing period ranges from 1-182 days, which are respectively set into three levels: short (1-28 days), medium (29-91 days), and long (92-182 days), and the lower limit of the refinancing fee rate corresponding to each level Determined and issued by China Securities Finance Corporation.

The third is that the pilot program sets an upper limit on the refinancing fee rate, which can avoid large fluctuations in transaction fee rates and abnormal quotations from securities companies.

Fourth, during the pilot period, the two tracks will run in parallel. The 182-day period among the five fixed-term periods is suspended, and the 7-day, 14-day, 28-day and 91-day periods remain unchanged. The market-oriented transfer of financing is open to bidding transactions in the long-term period of 92-182 days.

Fifth, after the pilot project is launched, if the refinancing contract expires, the brokerage can apply for repayment and re-borrowing on the same day.

Sixth, the focus of this pilot program is to reform the trading method, so the original legal relationship of the business will not be changed, and it will not involve matters such as clearing and settlement, default handling, etc., and will not involve the adjustment of the business rules, procedures and technical systems of the stock exchange or China Settlement.

How the pilot program will have a substantial impact after it is officially launched has become the focus of the industry. In this regard, Luo Liming, member of the party committee and vice president of Galaxy Securities, mentioned in an interview with a reporter from the Financial Associated Press that this will strongly support the diversified financing of securities companies. demand, promote the improvement of market capital allocation efficiency, and improve the service quality of margin financing and securities lending business.

Based on the perspective of the industry, this market-oriented reform of refinancing has optimized the dynamic adjustment mechanism of refinancing fee rates, promoted the refinancing fee rate to follow the market, and provided greater freedom in the use of funds. For securities firms, market-based transfer financing will better match capital planning and meet differentiated needs. After the reform, the transaction efficiency of refinancing business has been improved, and the processing cycle has been shortened, which is conducive to positively guiding funds to enter the market in a standardized manner and promoting the orderly development of margin financing and securities lending business.

According to the reporter’s further understanding, after a period of operation, China Securities Finance will take into account the development of the pilot project and transfer the pilot project to regular operation in due course.

The pilot program adapts to changes in interest rates in the capital market and diversified financing demands of securities firms

It can be seen that the refinancing business is a supporting institutional arrangement for the margin financing and securities lending business, which was officially launched in 2012. Judging from years of operation, the current refinancing business transaction model satisfies the financing needs of securities firms on the basis of prudent risk control. Data show that as of the end of 2022, more than 1.8 trillion yuan of funds have been borrowed through refinancing.

However, with the changes in the market environment and the development of the brokerage business, the problems of the current model’s fixed term and non-market-oriented fee rates have gradually emerged, making it difficult to adapt to the rapidly changing capital market interest rates and the diversified financing demands of brokerages.

Based on the above-mentioned changes, the pilot program of refinancing business came into being. According to the analysis of market participants, compared with the current model, the changes in the market-oriented refinancing business are mainly reflected in the adjustment of the front end of the transaction:

One is that securities firms independently determine the term, amount and rate of funds used.

The second is to determine and publish the lower limit of the refinancing fee rate based on factors such as the representative fair interest rate in the capital market such as interbank certificates of deposit; the refinancing fee rate declared by securities companies should not be lower than the lower limit of the refinancing fee rate.

The third is that China Securities Finance Co., Ltd. sets three-tier fee rate caps corresponding to the three-tier term intervals. Among them, the upper limit of the refinancing fee rate is the highest price for refinancing lending, and the refinancing fee rate declared by the securities company should not be higher than the upper limit of the refinancing fee rate.

The fourth is to carry out bidding transactions once a week, and the refinancing platform will automatically match the valid declarations of securities companies for transactions, and transfer funds through the existing clearing and settlement channels of China Settlement.

To this end, China Securities Finance stated that in the next step, under the guidance of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, it will actively do a good job in the various tasks of launching the pilot business to ensure the smooth operation of the pilot business. According to the reporter’s further understanding, China Securities Finance will also optimize supporting service guarantee measures from four aspects:

The first is to appropriately expand the refinancing credit line of medium and high-qualified securities companies, so that securities companies can participate in the bidding with a certain credit line on the basis of retaining stock refinancing contracts.

The second is to set the lower limit of the refinancing fee rate as close as possible to the capital market interest rate and keep it at a relatively low level.

The third is to optimize the margin payment mechanism. Brokers can pay the margin after the bidding results are announced and before the funds are transferred. There is no need to pay a full margin in advance.

Fourth, the stock transfer financing contract can be re-borrowed when it expires, and the re-borrowing rate refers to the auction transaction rate.

Refinancing is adjusted in due course, and the trend of A-shares has historically responded

It is worth mentioning that with the launch of the pilot market-based refinancing business, the industry is once again concerned about the adjustment of the refinancing fee rate, especially after the 4th reduction in the refinancing fee rate in history, the securities sector and even the A shares have responded. On the whole, the refinancing rate has entered a “declining channel”:

On August 15, 2014, the refinancing business rate was lowered by 80 basis points, and the 182-day refinancing rate was reduced from 6.6% to 5.8%. The securities sector index rose 2.57% that day, and then a wave of bull market started.

On March 21, 2016, China Securities Finance Corporation announced the resumption of refinancing business with five maturities of 182 days, 91 days, 28 days, 14 days, and 7 days, and lowered the annual interest rate of refinancing for each term, which will help release the bullish Sentiment helps to restore the market’s multi-party judgment on future trends.

On August 7, 2019, China Securities Finance Corporation lowered the refinancing fee rate by 80 basis points as a whole. The next day, the securities sector index opened 3% higher.

On October 20, 2022, China Securities Finance decided to lower the transfer financing fee rate by 40BP as a whole, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose slightly the next day.

The latest reduction in the rate of securities refinancing, saving up to 170 million yuan in interest expenses

For securities companies, the recent policy “gift package” is far more than a pilot project of refinancing business. The reporter noticed that at the same time as the official launch of the refinancing pilot, China Securities Finance Corporation also made timely adjustments to the refinancing business.

China Securities Finance Corporation announced on February 17 that it would reduce the rate difference of securities refinancing to 0.6% uniformly, and cancel the minimum 20% limit on margin ratio for refinancing business. .

In addition, the reporter noticed that on February 20, just like the reduction of the financing fee rate, it was the first trading day when the securities refinancing fee rate was lowered. At the same time, under the positive stimulus of the comprehensive registration system, the securities sector also ushered in a rise.

Specific to the management level of securities companies, Xu Kang, the chief non-bank analyst of Huachuang Securities, believes that “the difference in the refinancing rate has been uniformly reduced to 0.6%, and the minimum 20% limit on the margin ratio of refinancing business has been cancelled. Refinancing fees The rate difference has been uniformly reduced to 0.6%. In the past, the 3-day/7-day/14-day/28-day/182-day annual rate difference for securities refinancing was 2.5%/2.3%/2.1%/1.9%/1.5%. Estimated bond balance, it is expected to bring 0.81 to 170 million yuan in interest expense savings to the market. Although it does not account for a large proportion of industry revenue, it will still help thicken the interest margin of securities firms, increase the enthusiasm of securities firms to refinance securities, and expand the source of securities channel.”

Huaxi Securities Research also calculated the cost savings brought about by the reduction of the rate difference of securities refinancing. On the premise that China Securities Finance Company did not clearly state the standard of margin ratio for securities companies, it can be simply Carry out the following estimated cost calculations:

(1) Based on a 25% margin ratio and a capital cost of 4%, the capital cost (1%) + fees (0.6%) of each project should be around 1.6%;

(2) If the margin ratio drops to 20%, the cost of each project will be around 1.4%;

(3) If the margin ratio drops to 15%, the cost of each project will be around 1.2%;

(4) If the margin ratio drops to 10%, the cost of each project will be around 1%;

It can be seen that the continuous improvement of the service quality of the two financial services is inseparable from the timely adjustment of the system port. With the steady implementation of the comprehensive registration system, in order to optimize the requirements of the margin trading and securities lending and refinancing mechanism in line with the comprehensive registration system, China Securities Finance also issued the “China Securities Finance Company Refinancing Business Rules (Trial)” on February 17. 2023 revision) and other rules.

The revised content mainly involves six aspects:

The first is to optimize and unify the agreed reporting methods for securities refinancing. Including clarifying that China Securities Finance can lend the borrowed strategic allotment stocks to securities firms; clearly stipulating that the term and rate of securities refinancing under the agreed declaration method can be determined through negotiation, and the securities refinancing agreement declares real-time transactions and real-time adjustment of the tradable balance of the securities firm’s account; Adaptive revisions were made to relevant terms such as term fee rates for non-agreed declaration methods, transaction matching for securities refinancing, and information disclosure for securities refinancing.

The second is to optimize and unify the relevant regulations on the extension and early settlement of securities refinancing transactions. Including specifying the date of extension, early closing declaration, and order cancellation, the lender and the borrower should submit the application for extension and early closing on the same trading day; stipulate the extension quantity, extension period, extension and early closing fee rates; the third is Adaptively revise the relevant expressions in the declaration, clearing and settlement link of securities refinancing agreements.

The third is to strengthen business risk control. Including increasing the suspension of securities companies participating in refinancing services to further prevent business risks; requiring securities companies to prohibit any form of benefit transmission in the process of conducting securities refinancing business.

The fourth is to improve the handling of securities refinancing for delisting targets. Including improving the completeness of business rules, increasing the handling of securities refinancing in the case of forced delisting of transactions; improving the flexibility of handling, adding regulations that terminate the listing of refinancing underlying securities, it can be negotiated to close early, and add cash or other equivalents as settlements. Coverage provisions to cover extreme situations.

The fifth is to provide supporting mechanisms for business development. Including clarifying that after the approval of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, China Securities Finance can lend securities to securities firms for their use in market making, risk hedging, etc.; cancel the requirements for the upper and lower limits of the margin ratio, etc.