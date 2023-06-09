The Btp Valore closes with a record collection of 18.2 billion. Coupons confirmed at 3.25% and 4%

The first edition of the Btp Valore, the government bond reserved exclusively for small savers, ended with great success. The Treasury collected a total of 18.2 billion euros, well beyond the expectations of operators.

Confirm the coupons with the final ones which will therefore be 3.25% for the first two years and 4% for the next two (plus a 0.5% loyalty bonus for those who reach maturity).

According to what was communicated by the Treasury, “this is the highest result ever in terms of subscribed value, but also for the number of contracts registered, 654,675, in a single placement of government bonds for small savers (retail), to which addressed exclusively to the Btp Valore”.

The placement of the Btp Valore began last Monday. In a continuous crescendo, yesterday funding had increased by another 2.222 billion, bringing the total value to 17.068 billion euros on the fourth day. Today the final rash with the 18 billion ceiling exceeded.

Given the success, the Treasury will offer new Btp Valore during this year. This is what Davide Iacovoni, head of Treasury debt management, has already anticipated in recent days.