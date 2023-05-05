The Cadillac that belonged to Totò is up for auction: offers by Sunday

The famous Cadillac that belonged to Totò is up for auction

The famous Cadillac of Prince Antonio de Curtis, unique and now cult specimen, which tells a piece of history of the car but also of the illustrious owner, the unforgettable Totò is up for auction until Sunday.

As typical of the Cadillac brand, in terms of technological innovation, quality of materials, beauty and finishes, this Fleetwood Series 60 Special Sedan at the time of its release was second to none. And Totò, who in addition to being a great actor was also a car enthusiast, didn’t let it slip away.

The car belonged to the Prince from 1954 to 1956 with registration number NA 213338, and today it shows itself with a two-tone livery and needs a restoration. Posted on the web in the Italian section of Car & Classic, the car went to auction at an affordable price considering the collector’s model: at the time of writing there have been 16 offers up to 16,500 euros, the end of the auction however is scheduled for Sunday 7 May 2023 at 20:15.

The car goes on the market in a particular year: in fact, 2023 is the 125th year since the birth of Totò, born on February 15, 1989. After the brief excursion into the De Curtis garage, the majestic sedan with a 5,400 cc and 230 HP engine had various owners; among these also the former president of the Classic Car Club Napoli Carlo Di Lallo who looked after the car until 2013.