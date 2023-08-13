Home » The call of the week: Fresenius
The call of the week: Fresenius

Deutsche Bank has upgraded the shares of the struggling German health care group from “hold” to “buy”. The Market reveals what’s behind the analysts’ renewed optimism.

From stock market star to problem child: This is how the history of the German healthcare group Fresenius can be summarized over the last 13 years. Especially in the 2010s, the Dax company made a name for itself with rapid increases in sales and profits. Between 2010 and 2017, investors achieved an average annual return of 17% on Fresenius shares.

