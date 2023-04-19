The call of the week: Kuehne + Nagel

12
Deutsche Bank now recommends the shares of the Swiss logistician as a buy with a price target of CHF 315. This is behind the positive assessment.
The share price of the logistics company Kühne + Nagel multiplied to more than CHF 360 after the outbreak of the pandemic and skyrocketing freight rates, then collapsed to less than CHF 200 last year.
