The cancel culture is advancing and making money: now they are targeting King Charles III

Cancel Culture, King Charles III in the crosshairs

The “cancel culture” advances and makes another noble victim: King Charles III, recently British sovereign. The cc, as is well known, is a radical chic fashion that finds its foundation in the pernicious Woke ideology according to which it is necessary to rewrite the History that is not liked and it is done by any means. For example, in Anglo-Saxon countries which are generally always at the forefront of this nonsense, the statues of Christopher Columbus are torn down, because according to them his discovery of America then led to slavery. It is the well-known phenomenon of the “world upside down”. Assuming that history is full of many ugliness to be condemned, and one of these is certainly slavery, it makes no sense to erase it by tearing down statues or preventing the publication of books on the subject.

And so now it’s the turn of the English monarchy.

Laura Trevelyan, the lunge linked to the coronation of King Charles III

Radical chic Laura Trevelyan, a now retired BBC journalist, has seen fit to get some publicity by hooking up to the event of Charles’s coronation, expected soon, and so she has come up with the story of the colonial past (you know what a discovery ) of the British monarchy. It seems that the rich frequenter of penthouses in historic centres, descendant of a famous dynasty, has suddenly discovered that part of the pounds with which she dines on caviar and champagne derives from the slave past of the family which on the Caribbean island of Granada had come to own over 1,000 slaves she got rich on.

Now Trevelyan has been seized with remorse and can no longer sleep because her conscience is bothering her and so she has announced the creation of a £100,000 fund, i.e. 25% of his salary as a journalist, for an educational institution right on the island of Grenada. A case of a new “slavewashing” after the better known, but worn out, “greenwashing”. In short, we clean up with anti-slavery as an advertising activity. But the damsel asked herself in an interview with the Times: if I wash myself in slaves why shouldn’t King Charles and all his lineage do it, who through King William III owned a share in the Royal African Company, a slave company?

“If we did it, why can’t Carlo do it? It’s time for a showdown», Laura thundered, fired by the sacred spirit of justice and legality. And so the advertising operation takes shape. The former journalist, not yet paying a euro, pardon a pound, is already making half the world talk about him because now King Charles has to be very careful about his public image and so he was forced to say that he moved in time and will cooperate in research into possible compromises of the British throne with slavery. In the meantime, since there were many Western colonialist countries, we expect the appearance of other Trevelyans ready for their 5 minutes of glory at almost zero cost. But King Charles and the Windsors are not fools and in any case they certainly don’t want to give up a pound. In fact in 2022 his son William went to Jamaica and his father thought it well to get his hands on with the elusive study of which traces of course were immediately lost. However, the Prince of Wales did not then go beyond expressing “deep condolences for the atrocities of slavery”, but he did not shell out a pound.

