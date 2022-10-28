The favorable moment of boating, and in particular of the made in Italy one, attracts new resources and new interests. This is how the operation that leads to the 100% acquisition of Cantiere delle Marche, the Ancona brand that has made itself known for the production of explorer yachts and which has conquered the twelfth position in the world for meters of boats under construction, matures. in the ranking of the Global Order Book 2022.

The company note speaks of a management buy out supported for 75% by the Austrian Fil Bros Family Office and for 25% by the co-founders of the shipyard Ennio Cecchini and Vasco Buonpensiere. At the same time, the former, formerly CEO of Cantiere delle Marche, becomes president and the latter, current sales & marketing director, takes on the position of CEO.

Behind the scenes

The Virgili family from Ancona, in particular the historical patron, Massimo Virgili with his son Gabriele, who already deals with a company in the food sector, sold the controlling stake – there was Cecchini with a minority stake. based in Veneto. The operation would start from a contact between Tom Schröder, owner of FIL Bros Family Office, and Buonpensiere, who would have collected the Austrian’s interest, which would then be followed by a purchase proposal. Of the brand and the yard, also intended as a building, which was always owned by the Virgils. There is no direct information on the motivation of the owner family to give up, so we must stop here.

Instead, the new controlling shareholder and, obviously, the management are interested in making Cantiere della Marche grow. Which are in a healthy shipyard, with an order book of 13 explorer yachts (for a total length of 504 meters and gross tonnage

overall of about 5000 GT, and an average length that in the meantime goes from 30-32 meters to 40 meters).

On the horizon

“Together with Vasco and Ennio – says Schröder – both fundamental part of the shareholding structure, and together with all the employees, who will in turn be involved and encouraged to help us in our project, we will continue, in a manner consistent with what has been done in the last 12 years , to consolidate CDM’s position among the best shipyards in the world. Our goal is to deliver 3 or 4 explorer yachts per year. The acquisition is aimed precisely at strengthening and enhancing the work of the yard and facilitating further growth “.

“Considering that production is entirely sold until 2026 and that in the next 3 years we will double the value of production compared to 2021 – says Buonpensiere – we will focus on consolidating the positioning of the brand which already today represents a highly exclusive brand”. goal has always been to design and build i

best explorer yachts – adds Cecchini -, destined for a growing number of experienced owners, true navigators and explorers

themselves”. This is the route.