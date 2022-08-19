Listen to the audio version of the article

Il group Cap introduces the price review for its suppliers, that is the hundreds of companies that revolve around the management company of the water sector in most of Lombardy (in addition to a bioplatform in Sesto San Giovanni and a waste-to-energy plant in Busto Arsizio). Given that energy costs have risen, together with those of raw materials, it is now possible to adjust the prices already established (upwards of course).

For the first time, the tenders will include the ability to update prices based on periodic reviews, plus a collaboration award of 2 million euros for the partners who decide to invest in sustainability. That is, the companies that, throughout the duration of the contract, will choose to start a virtuous path together with Cap, sharing the sustainability policies of the public utility, activating initiatives in favor of employees in the four areas Legality, will be rewarded. Inclusiveness and Gender Procurement, Innovation, Environment.

“Through this initiative we intend to involve all our suppliers in the promotion of a sustainable and responsible business model over time, committing ourselves to supporting them as much as possible in this virtuous path – he explains Michele Falconestrategic development director of the group – The aim is to increase competitiveness and increase the reliability of the partnership with Cap, to the advantage of the quality of the service offered, and therefore to the benefit of end users, the citizens ».

It is a kind of virtuous exchange. Cap provides for all its contracts price revision tools that take into account the cyclical variations, so that companies can have the security of working while preserving the balance between the offer made in the tender and the costs for carrying out the activity. From suppliers, companies become real group partners, choosing the sector in which to invest and proposing projects and initiatives in one or more of the 4 areas indicated.