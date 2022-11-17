Home Business The Capital Group Companies, Inc. reduced its holdings of 9.649 million shares of Innovent Biologics (01801) at a price of approximately HK$34.03 per share|Innovent_Sina Finance_Sina.com
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. reduced its holdings of 9.649 million shares of Innovent Biologics (01801) at a price of approximately HK$34.03 per share

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. reduced its holdings of 9.649 million shares of Innovent Biologics (01801) at a price of approximately HK$34.03 per share|Innovent_Sina Finance_Sina.com

According to the latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on November 14, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. reduced its holdingsInnovent Bio(01801) 9.649 million shares, priced at HK$34.027 per share, with a total amount of approximately HK$328 million. After the shareholding reduction, the latest number of shares held is about 91.3352 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 5.96%.

See also  Every 19:00 | Tencent Holdings repurchased 775,000 shares on the 4th, costing a total of about HK$300 million; the Russian Defense Ministry said it continued to destroy many Ukrainian military facilities; French prices rose to the highest in nearly 40 years | Daily Economic News

