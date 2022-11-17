You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, don’t miss it.[点击进入活动页面]

According to the latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on November 14, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. reduced its holdingsInnovent Bio(01801) 9.649 million shares, priced at HK$34.027 per share, with a total amount of approximately HK$328 million. After the shareholding reduction, the latest number of shares held is about 91.3352 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 5.96%.

