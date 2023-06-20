The “Car 500 off-shore”, the work of the young Neapolitan Antonio Galasso, is being launched

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s just like a Fiat 500, but it’s not a car and it doesn’t drive on roads. It is a boat and travels by sea, lake or river. In short, it has the characteristics of a “utility” boat, with which to move easily just as you would in the city with the timeless Fiat icon. The “Car 500 Off-Shore” is the work of a twenty-four-year-old daredevil, a law graduate, passionate about inventions: Antonio Pietro Maria Galasso, from Santa Maria la Carità (in the province of Naples) who conceived the new boat and founded the startup of the same name .

The latter has started limited-scale production of only 500 cars, licensed by the Stellantis group. The first boats are on sale in Italy and abroad.

«Everything started with a photo of a Fiat 500 that enlightened me – says Galasso – from that moment I went on to carry out my project for five years without any second thoughts. It was not easy to transfer the concept of a car to a boat. There is a lot of craftsmanship in this field. We have taken care of every detail aiming at a luxury model. The first goal was the prototype».

Galasso: «A made in Italy product»

«The Car 500 Off-Shore is the perfect boat for those who want to combine elegance and functionality in their sailing experience. – explains Galasso again – Thanks to the technologies used, this boat allows you to navigate safely and fully enjoy the sea. The Car 500 Off-Shore project was created with the aim of creating a completely Made in Italy product, which reflects the excellence of Italian craftsmanship and which can represent a point of reference for boating enthusiasts from all over the world» .

Profitable relationship with Stellantis

Once the prototype was made, Galasso wanted to move on to industrialization and contacted the Stellantis group: he asked for authorization to exhibit his boat at the Genoa and Cannes boat shows. Then he goes to Mirafiori for a meeting dedicated to evaluating the project. «In Genoa – says the young designer in fact – we achieved great success. Our product was the most photographed». Strengthened by the results obtained, the twenty-four year old Neapolitan went to Turin. «I met a pool of Mirafiori executives – he says – from whom I immediately received great availability and interest. Subsequently, the project was analyzed with extreme attention and revised with the collaboration of the engineers of the Italian-French group to make the boat even safer and more efficient». Finally comes the license to produce the new 500 marina.

