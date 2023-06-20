Home » The “Car 500 off-shore”, the work of the young Neapolitan Antonio Galasso, is being launched
Business

The “Car 500 off-shore”, the work of the young Neapolitan Antonio Galasso, is being launched

by admin
The “Car 500 off-shore”, the work of the young Neapolitan Antonio Galasso, is being launched

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s just like a Fiat 500, but it’s not a car and it doesn’t drive on roads. It is a boat and travels by sea, lake or river. In short, it has the characteristics of a “utility” boat, with which to move easily just as you would in the city with the timeless Fiat icon. The “Car 500 Off-Shore” is the work of a twenty-four-year-old daredevil, a law graduate, passionate about inventions: Antonio Pietro Maria Galasso, from Santa Maria la Carità (in the province of Naples) who conceived the new boat and founded the startup of the same name .

The latter has started limited-scale production of only 500 cars, licensed by the Stellantis group. The first boats are on sale in Italy and abroad.

«Everything started with a photo of a Fiat 500 that enlightened me – says Galasso – from that moment I went on to carry out my project for five years without any second thoughts. It was not easy to transfer the concept of a car to a boat. There is a lot of craftsmanship in this field. We have taken care of every detail aiming at a luxury model. The first goal was the prototype».

Galasso: «A made in Italy product»

«The Car 500 Off-Shore is the perfect boat for those who want to combine elegance and functionality in their sailing experience. – explains Galasso again – Thanks to the technologies used, this boat allows you to navigate safely and fully enjoy the sea. The Car 500 Off-Shore project was created with the aim of creating a completely Made in Italy product, which reflects the excellence of Italian craftsmanship and which can represent a point of reference for boating enthusiasts from all over the world» .

See also  Pd high voltage, Bonaccini warns Schlein: "Group leader? Ready to count"

Profitable relationship with Stellantis

Once the prototype was made, Galasso wanted to move on to industrialization and contacted the Stellantis group: he asked for authorization to exhibit his boat at the Genoa and Cannes boat shows. Then he goes to Mirafiori for a meeting dedicated to evaluating the project. «In Genoa – says the young designer in fact – we achieved great success. Our product was the most photographed». Strengthened by the results obtained, the twenty-four year old Neapolitan went to Turin. «I met a pool of Mirafiori executives – he says – from whom I immediately received great availability and interest. Subsequently, the project was analyzed with extreme attention and revised with the collaboration of the engineers of the Italian-French group to make the boat even safer and more efficient». Finally comes the license to produce the new 500 marina.

You may also like

Alibaba, Nio or Tencent – are China stocks...

The Lion King teaches the cycle of life

CDU leader Merz: “We are currently experiencing too...

Business also celebrates World Yoga Day

The Moscow Stock Exchange is up 30%, behind...

Report: Apple is developing iPhone-based AR headset

Teatro Manzoni at a loss, not all Berlusconi’s...

Hot spots – Norway wants to open up...

Musk delights us with his soup of platitudes:...

Solar energy is booming: expansion is progressing faster...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy