The car brakes on the Stock Exchange. The cuts by Tesla, the Biden Plan and China weigh

The automotive sector on the Stock Exchange

Il European auto sector slows down on the Stock Exchange. The index Stoxx 600 Auto came to lose 2%. The whole sector is showing signs of weakness: Pirelli loses 2.4% and Brembo 2.3%. In Europe, Renault acts as a guide to the downside with a decline of more than 7% after losing just as much on the day it released Q1 2023 results.

Still in Paris Michelin loses 4%. In Frankfurt, the big names in the car industry Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes they all lose at least 2%, in line with Continental e la holding Porsche. And the electric car manufacturer is also on the slide going overseas Tesla which recorded a drop of 9% following the release of the accounts, in any case in line with expectations, and above all the announcement of a new cut (the sixth) in the prices of its cars.

The reasons for the braking of the car

At the origin of the auto market fibrillation there are various reasons: the margins on the sales of electric cars, the policy of incentives launched by Biden as part of the great green plan for the USA that is coming to life, the strong push of Chinese producers towards foreign markets (especially the European one), the commodity market for batteries and microchips which rewards the Land of the Dragon, i delays in the electrification of the network traffic in some countries of the Old Continent.

Who gains and who loses with electricity

IThe gross profit for each car Tesla produces, even after the latest cut, is approx 7 thousand euros net as an example. The distance from the competitors is clear: the second in the standings, that is General Motors stops at just over 2.100 euro.

They still follow in positive ground Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundaiand the Chinese World (Tesla’s main rival in Dragonland), with a net margin of just over 1,000 euros for an electric car. But there are those who work in the red like Ford or nearly even as Mercedes, Audi from Bmw from Stellar. The exact opposite of what happens with diesel and petrol cars where all European manufacturers have good margins, starting with high-end brands.

The Biden big plan and the battery problem

Earlier this week, the US Treasury Department released thelist of car manufacturers whose electric vehicles qualify for subsidized purchase up to $7,500which is part of the multi-billion dollar “Inflation Reduction Act” with which the US government wants to strengthen the national industry and promote the purchase of electric cars and which provides that 60% of the components must be produced in the USA.

The surprise is that there are few promoted models. Electric vehicles of Bmw, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai and Volvo subsidies will initially be stopped. Currently, only ten models qualify and are produced by major US automakers General Motors e Ford, as well as from Stellar from Tesla. A situation that caused the battery node to explode.

It is no coincidence that all the major EU producers, in addition to investing in plants in the Old Continent, are signing important agreements precisely for the production of batteries in the USA. Volkswagen plans to invest 180 billion euros over the next five years in areas such as battery manufacturing and business in North America too BMW, together with Stellantis, are in talks with Panasonic for the construction of electric vehicle plants in the USA. The fact remains that the European manufacturers appear to lag behind their competitors, especially Japanese and Koreans, in terms of batteries and related industries.

The Stellantis turnaround

They are Stellar (who manages to sell 6%) also weighs the decision, which arrived unexpectedly, by sreplace Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer – already in FCA and one of the creators of the merger with PSA – with Natalie Knight, who will join the company as executive vice president and CFO. Natalie Knight comes from the food retail industry.

According to analysts of Intermonte“Knight is a figure appreciated by the market, but the replacement of Palmer with a figure from outside the industry, albeit with a manager with undoubted experience, may appear to be a risky choice”.

For analysts of Jefferies “The change underscores the automaker’s growing focus on the US market and points to a possible change in the company’s headquarters.” The move appears to align with various signs that suggest Stellantis is making its financial communications more focused on US investors.

The expansionist aims of the Dragon

Il Shanghai salon, the largest review of the sector of 2023, underway in these days, plastically shows the growth of Chinese producers who, faced with a slowdown in the domestic market, are now focusing decisively on the European one.

Manufacturers like Byd, Chery, Nio, Xpeng, Aiways, but also Geely and Dongfeng presented ad hoc models for our markets. The Chinese strength lies in the fact that it is practically a monopolist of lithium (the main component of batteries) and can offer electric cars on the market at prices that are at least a third lower than similar models from European manufacturers. At least 10 dragon car models are expected to be presented between the end of 2023 and 2024, especially in the mid-range where many European manufacturers have their “treasure”.

European producers are not watching: Stellantis, Renault, Volkswagen, Audi and Bmw are planning to launch a whole series of new green models. But, crushed on one side by US incentives and on the other by Chinese and more generally Asian competition, they are preparing to play a difficult game.