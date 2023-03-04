Sina Auto News On March 4, 2023, GAC Toyota’s fourth-generation Highlander (configuration|inquiry) Knight Edition was officially launched. The new car is equipped with a cool black knight kit, priced at 331,800 yuan. At the same time, the T-SMART smart cockpit will also usher in an OTA upgrade.

In terms of appearance, the new fourth-generation Highlander Knight Edition adopts a more advanced piano black in the front grille, front and rear surrounds, outer door handles, rear logo, roof rack, etc., with a cool black array Type LED headlights and 20-inch piano black aluminum alloy wheels make the vehicle more visually impactful in appearance.

In terms of interior, it is equipped with high-grade leather + synthetic leather seats exclusive to the Knight Edition, with platinum bronze trim and stitching, and the center control trim is designed in a mottled metal style, which fully demonstrates the exclusive identity of the owner of the Highlander Knight Edition.

In terms of safety configuration, the new car will still be equipped with the T-PILOT intelligent driving assistance system, including pre-collision braking function, recognition of bicycles and oncoming vehicles during the day, pedestrian recognition at night, and new functions such as intersection steering assistance.

In terms of intelligent configuration, the new car is based on the T-LINK intelligent interconnection of “Fengyun Yuexiang” intelligent mobility interconnection service, which can remotely view the status of the vehicle, and realize functions such as remote control of the vehicle’s air conditioner, opening the double flashing, and locking the doors through mobile phones. At the same time, the T-SMART smart cockpit is about to usher in an OTA upgrade. This OTA upgrade has carried out as many as 18 optimizations on the existing car-machine system.

In terms of power, the fourth-generation Highlander Cavalier will be equipped with a 2.5L hybrid system (2.5HEV). The maximum power is 192 horsepower (141kW), the peak torque is 238 Nm, and the transmission system is matched with an E-CVT gearbox. Equipped with E-Four electronic four-wheel drive, the comprehensive output power of this HEV power system is 249 horsepower (183kW), and the official fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is 5.8L.