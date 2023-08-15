“The car trade is broken”: dealers from VW, Renault & Co. unpack

picture alliance/dpa | Ole Spata, Getty Images / Jordan Lye // Business Insider/Dominik Schmitt

The auto industry is the backbone of the German economy. Manufacturers such as VW, Mercedes and BMW are still reporting high profits. But the situation is becoming increasingly threatening.

There has long been a mood of crisis among car dealers, many fear for their existence and feel abandoned by the manufacturers.

Business Insider met a number of car dealership owners. They unpack how things are really going on in retail and why they are angry at the “eggheads in the ivory towers of the car manufacturers”.

The automotive industry is Germany’s most important economic segment. Still. For years, the leaders of the horsepower and kilowatt industry have liked to emphasize that every seventh job in Germany is directly or indirectly linked to the business with fast petrol engines, frugal diesels, sophisticated hybrids and pure electric vehicles.

German corporations such as BMW, Volkswagen, Continental and Bosch are involved in the global battle for margins, brand power and market share. However, they are coming under increasing pressure. Especially on their home market between the North Sea and the Alps.

