The carabinieri scold Crosetto: "Are I renewing contracts? Only nice words"

The carabinieri scold Crosetto: "Are I renewing contracts? Only nice words"

Meeting of the Carabinieri-Crosetto unions: “For now, only nice words from the government”

“No allocation in the budget for the renewal of contracts, no measures to defend the carabinieri who are victims of constant attacks, no revision of a heavily penalizing pension system”.

This is how Vincenzo Romeo, secretary general of PSC (Carabinieri trade union planet) expressed himself during the meeting that took place today in Rome between the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto and the representatives of the union associations of the Carabinieri and of the other armed forces.

“The complete implementation of the law on military unions marks time – continues Romeo – while we are witnessing proposals aimed at raising the age limits for access to the roles of the armed forces that leave us at least perplexed. The carabinieri are not a social shock absorber. We expect the government’s motionless march to end. We ask for the alignment of the Italian armed forces and police forces with the European average, starting with the salaries that currently see women and men in uniform as the lowest paid in Europe. Beautiful words must be followed by deeds”.

