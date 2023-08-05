The caravan holiday with the electric car still has a catch

Status: 04.08.2023 | Reading time: 4 minutes

Without local emissions into nature: combinations of e-cars and electric caravans should make this possible

Source: dpa-tmn/Lightship

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

The new trend on the caravan market are trailers with their own electric drive or battery. This should make camping trips without combustion engines and without loss of range possible. But vacationers from Germany still have to be patient.

Mobile homes in the USA are usually huge and have so far been driven by combustion engines that are as large as they are thirsty. While we have the first battery vans, based on the Mercedes EQT or the Citroën SpaceTourer, for example.

In the USA, the trend is also towards green. Firstly, with electric models such as the Ford F-150 Lightning or the Rivian R1-T, they have the cars with the necessary towing capacity and traction to hook up a stately caravan. And secondly, on the other side of the Atlantic there are already caravans that have been specially developed for electric vehicles and are intended to make travel without loss of range possible.

The youngest is the Lightship L1 from San Francisco. It was developed by engineers who have their experience from big electric brands like Tesla, Rivian or Lucid. It has been available for pre-order since this summer and is expected to go into production at the end of 2024.

The mobile holiday home with space for up to six holidaymakers is not only significantly more streamlined than conventional caravans. The Lightship has its own electric drive and, according to the manufacturer, brings about as much energy from a battery with a capacity of up to 80 kWh as the towing vehicle consumes more.

also read

The Lightship is not alone. The traditional brand Airstream has already presented a caravan with its own drive system as a prototype. And with the luxurious alternative Bowlus, such a model is even already available with the Volterra – albeit at prices that, starting at US$ 310,000, are likely to take the breath away of some Europeans.

The luxurious e-caravan Bowlus Volterra was set up in a cozy spot

Source: dpa-tmn/Bowlus

But here in Germany, this question does not arise anyway. First of all, the permissible towing capacity of electric cars is often simply too low to even tow a fully-fledged caravan: While conventional off-road vehicles such as the Mercedes GLE are allowed to tow up to 3.5 tons, the comparable EQE SUV is, according to the manufacturer for example only 1800 kilos.

And two classes below it looks much worse for cars like the VW ID.4 with at best 1400 kilos or even the Opel Mokka with 1200 kilos. Although there are the first outliers: According to information from Munich, the BMW iX, for example, weighs 2.5 tons and is therefore one of the electric cars with the most powerful pull.

also read

Bond market anomaly

Self-propelled caravan

And secondly, self-propelled caravans like the Lightship are not yet included in the registration regulations of the Federal Republic of Germany. This is reported by the supplier ZF from Friedrichshafen and the caravan manufacturer Dethleffs from Isny.

And the two manufacturers know the legal situation very well. After all, two years ago they presented a first prototype that works on the same principle as the US models: wheel hub motors with a peak output of 180 kW/245 hp, powered by an 80 kWh battery, are intended to support the towing vehicle and bring holidaymakers forward – with success.

When driving across the Alps, the electric team consisting of Detleff’s e.Home and electric Audi had to prove itself

Source: dpa-tmn/Dethleffs GmbH & Co. KG

A test drive in cooperation with Audi proved that: the e-tron Sportback with its 95 kWh battery managed the 400 kilometers across the Alps without having to stop for charging, despite the approximately two tons on the hook.

Until such motorized caravans are ready for series production and can be registered, caravan holidaymakers will have to adjust to significantly reduced ranges: According to measurements by the ADAC in Munich, the consumption of an electric car when towing a caravan with a caravan increases by about twice, so that the range is halved.

E-mobility as deceleration

And as if the more frequent charging stops weren’t enough of a restriction, Hyundai’s Aftersales Director Karl Hell observed that many of the columns can’t be approached with the car and trailer: “So you first have to uncouple and maneuver before you can actually charge.”

But the ADAC experts advise that holidaymakers shouldn’t let this spoil their fun in the caravan. After all, because you are also traveling more slowly with the trailer, the electricity is usually sufficient for two to three hours of driving time – and then a break is advisable anyway. And after all, too much hectic is not good on the way to vacation.

Living space in the forest: This is how the manufacturer Lightship presents its electric caravan

Source: dpa-tmn/Lightship

“Even a short trip into nature or to the lake, which is less than 100 kilometers away, makes a lot of sense with an electric car and caravan,” says Karl Hell, referring to a peculiarity that many electric cars have over combustion engines:

While some combustion engines and e-cars previously only had a normal socket that could be used to tap 230-volt electricity while the engine was running, the newer electric vehicles are increasingly equipped with what is known as “vehicle-to-load” technology.

With the Ioniq models from Hyundai, for example, the EV models from Kia, the MG 4 or Ford Mach-E, the battery can also be tapped when the vehicle is switched off, for example to supply the caravan with electricity. This means that caravan travelers are no longer dependent on the sockets of the campsites and can switch to pitches without electricity, says Hell: “Here the electric car makes you independent.”

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

