Home » The Carli Association presents Bankitalia seen by Pierluigi Ciocca
Business

The Carli Association presents Bankitalia seen by Pierluigi Ciocca

by admin
The Carli Association presents Bankitalia seen by Pierluigi Ciocca

The Carli Association presents Bankitalia seen by Pierluigi Ciocca

“The Bank of Italy. An institution special”. It is the book by Pierluigi Ciocca (Nino Aragno Editore) which will be presented on Thursday 29 June in Teramo (5.00 pm Sala Rossa of the Banca Popolare di Bari Medio Credito Centrale Group – Corso San Giorgio 40), on the occasion of the inauguration of the Abruzzo branch of theGuido Carli Association.

The meeting will be an opportunity to make the history of Bankitalia, in particular, Ciocca, banker and economistas well as Deputy General Manager of the Bank of Italy from 1995 to 2006, will review the socio-economic events of our country from the post-war period to today and will share his vision on the state and prospects of the Italian economy with our guests.

See also  State-owned banks bought US dollars in late trading and the yuan fell to one-week low | RMB exchange rate | middle price

You may also like

CDU Federal Vice Linnemann wants to reward overtime...

Footballers, World Cup, Expo. Arabia buys everything, thanks...

Elections – Insa: AfD reaches a new high

Titan implosion: In addition to the Titan, there...

Putin speaks to the nation: “Stab yourself in...

Lagarde (ECB), from the 2% inflation target at...

A visit to one of the poorest countries...

Who is Prigozhin, leader of the rebellion: from...

Siemens Energy: That means the company crisis for...

“Better public debt to Italians”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy