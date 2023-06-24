The Carli Association presents Bankitalia seen by Pierluigi Ciocca

“The Bank of Italy. An institution special”. It is the book by Pierluigi Ciocca (Nino Aragno Editore) which will be presented on Thursday 29 June in Teramo (5.00 pm Sala Rossa of the Banca Popolare di Bari Medio Credito Centrale Group – Corso San Giorgio 40), on the occasion of the inauguration of the Abruzzo branch of theGuido Carli Association.

The meeting will be an opportunity to make the history of Bankitalia, in particular, Ciocca, banker and economistas well as Deputy General Manager of the Bank of Italy from 1995 to 2006, will review the socio-economic events of our country from the post-war period to today and will share his vision on the state and prospects of the Italian economy with our guests.

