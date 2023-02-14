Listen to the audio version of the article

A bridge that will involve around 4.4 million Italians. It is that of carnival which, according to the forecasts of the Ministry of Tourism, will set in motion a business of almost 3 billion euros. «The latest research indicates a flow of 4.4 million travelers who will move between 15 and 21 February, choosing internal tourism in 50% of cases – says Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism who adds -. As I have already had the opportunity to say in other circumstances, 2023 will be the year of overtaking as regards the data recorded by the tourism sector in 2019″. Important numbers that could grow further. There are almost 2 million Italians still undecided about how to celebrate the long weekend but “they are inclined to allow themselves a trip on the occasion of one of the most characteristic anniversaries of our nation – continues the minister -. The demonstrations and events linked to the traditions of the carnival not only help to keep our roots alive and strengthen our identity, but they are also strategic elements for deseasonalizing tourism. We must therefore invest more and more in Italian excellence”