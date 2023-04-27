the case of steel tariffs

The priority attention that the G7, the EU, the USA and Japan give to business relations in the current context of international tensionswhich are undermining the current multilateral trading system (see the crisis and attempts to reform the WTO, the difficulties in accepting ethical and environmental standards) is well represented by political initiatives aimed at strengthen cooperation and tradein a framework of mutual rules and standards. Examples are the TTC (Trade Technology Council) dialogue platform between the EU and the US, and the FTA free trade agreements between the EU and various countries.

These are agreements that concern the civilian sector and do not contemplate or exclude national security. It is the case of WTO and of EU trade policy enshrined in the EU Treaty.

Both the WTO and the EU Treaty provide for similar exemption clauses, respectively art. XXI GATT and art. 346 TFEU, subject to the judgment of compatibility of the respective arbitration bodies. The recent WTO case of US tariffs it’s about this aspect.

The provisional conclusions on the case of US steel

The WTO Panel of 9 December 2022 condemned the US in the dispute over tariffs for steel and aluminum products in China for improperly invoking the exemption for national security, recommending compliance with the provisions of the GATT.

The Panel’s conclusions establish that the measures adopted by the USA (duties) they were not taken in a time of war or emergency in international relationsnor has evidence of US defense risks from excess capacity in the steel and aluminum markets been demonstrated.

The Panel therefore considered that the necessary conditions do not exist to invoke an exemption on grounds of protection of essential national security interests.

The US administration rejected the decision and filed an appeal with the Multilateral Trade Organization on January 26, 2023.

Between duties and national security

The peculiarity of the US case does not concern the measures on duties in the strict sense, but the fact that the WTO Panel intervened, according to the US, on the merits of the application of art. XXI of the 1994 GATT Agreement which provides for specific conditions about national security exemption.

The crux of the dispute concerns who holds the competence regarding national security exemptions in the WTO: the invoking country in its unilateral judgment, or the WTO which interprets the methods of invoking art. XXI.

The US dispute on the Panel’s opinion is based on the exclusions of national security pursuant to art. XXI of the GATT Agreement of 1994, which provides for the non-disclosure of information considered contrary to essential security interests, relating to three cases such as fissile materials, material trafficking, war period or other emergency in international relations. The condition was particularly mentioned “taken in time of war or other emergency in international relations.”

In the opinion of the USA, the signatory countries have not granted the WTO the competence to enter into the merits of sovereign decisions on national security.

Worth pointing out that the US introduced the link between the accused customs measures for steel and aluminum with national security, as they “constitute key resources for the production of vehicles, weapons and systems for the national critical infrastructure”. The US Department of Commerce drafted the Steel Report, broadly interpreting national security by enlarging it to “general security and welfare of certain industries”necessary to meet critical national defense requirements.

The US conclusion is that the excess global steel and aluminum production capacity represents a circumstance which, leading to an increase in imports, has adverse effects because it threatens to endanger the domestic steel production capacity, and therefore weakening the economy Use and harming national security. It should be noted that impacts on the defense industry are rarely brought to the WTO.

The US administration has used the exemption believing it can exclude the WTO’s jurisdiction over the case in question, a choice that has raised controversy, seen as an attempt to avoid a conviction by circumventing the multilateral rules in an instrumental and protectionist way.

It is also observed that the decision to impose tariffs came with the Trump Administration, without the Biden administration changing its critical stance on the relevance of the current multilateral trading system and the validity of court decisions outside the US. And this in a moment of geopolitical tensions in which attempts are being made to overcome the crisis of the WTO with discussions on how to reform the Organization itself.

The arguments that led to the Panel’s decision

The Panel considered that the spirit of the negotiations on the 1994 GATT Agreement, and the jurisprudence over the years, which includes some cases where the WTO Panel has intervened in the matter, shows that security exceptions remain subject to the dispute resolution provisions, confirming that the Panel has the role of evaluating the conditions of applicability of the art. XXI, while the interpretative discretion of the countries must be limited to bona fidea general principle of international law codified by the Vienna Convention on the law of treaties.

In the case of US duties, the WTO Panel, confirming both the interpretation of art. XXI, both the evidence and the arguments presented in the dispute, assessed that measures taken by the USA “in time of war…” they are neither consistent nor justifiableand that the rationale for negative effects on national security is devoid of evidence.

With the start of the US appeal to the WTO, it is plausible that the Dispute Settlement Body it cannot fail to comply with the spirit and provisions of the GATT Agreement, reiterating the obligation to comply with multilateral obligations.