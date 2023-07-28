The case of the autonomy of Tesla cars explodes: “not real data”

The case of the real autonomy of Tesla cars explodes

A report reveals that the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world would have significantly increased the values ​​​​about the range of its vehicles, especially during the winter, and would have then tried to hide all those user statements regarding an often even less than half of what was declared.

According to the Reuters investigation, multiple EV industry insiders have viewed Tesla’s range estimates as “optimistic” for years. Tesla would, in fact, have decided several years ago to create ad hoc algorithms for the odometer of its vehicles, in such a way as to show drivers much higher range projections when the battery was fully charged. Subsequently, when the vehicle’s range dropped below 50% of its maximum charge, the algorithm would show more realistic estimates for remaining battery. Additionally, Tesla allegedly designed all of its vehicles with a “safety buffer” that allowed about 15 miles (24 km) of additional range even after the odometer signaled a low battery.

The directive came from above

According to the report, the exaggeration of the range estimates came from a directive from the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, who wanted to show higher range numbers for marketing purposes only, giving potential buyers a feeling of security regarding the distance they could travel on a full charge. Precisely with regard to this directive, a person interviewed by Reuters (and intentionally remained anonymous) argued that: “Elon wanted to show good range numbers when the vehicles were fully loaded. When you buy a car from the dealership and see a range that varies between 350 miles and 400 miles, you are more inclined to go through with the purchase, as you instinctively think the vehicle will take you anywhere you want to go.”

Numerous controversies

The inflated data compared to reality has been the subject of numerous criticisms, and controversies, and Tesla was fined $2.2 million by the Korea Fair Trade Commission for misrepresenting its vehicles’ range. An analysis firm called Recurrent has also conducted further tests on the autonomy of Tesla vehicles, comparing them with the official estimates of the EPA. The results revealed a significant difference between the vehicles’ real range and the advertised figures. For example, one 2021 Tesla Model Y, promoted with a range of 326 milesonly reached 250 miles in the summer and, even, 200 miles in the winter.

A representative reported that, of all manufacturers, Tesla models performed the worst in terms of rangethan EPA estimates, falling short by an average of 26%the autonomy declared by the company.

Objective: to cancel appointments

If all this wasn’t enough, Reuters also revealed that a dedicated team at Tesla’s call centers takes care of cancel customer service appointments who complain of a lower autonomy than the estimates. This practice raises concerns about transparency and the handling of customer complaints. Finally, it is important to underline that this whole situation involves only the US market of Teslawhere the company seems to exploit some regulations that regulate the declarations of the manufacturers, allowing to obtain more favorable figures through additional tests on its vehicles. In Europe, in fact, the WLTP tests are carried out by third-party entities and therefore return more realistic and less “inflated” data.

Reuters also makes specific cases of motorists who have denounced the untruth of the characteristics heralded by Tesla but without any response. This is the case, for example, of Alexandre Ponsin and his odyssey with a Model 3 from Colorado to California. Ponsin expected to have a range of 353 miles with a fully charged battery. In fact, he quickly realized that the actual mileage was less than half of what was promised and had to stop to recharge at least a dozen times. Given the intense cold during the journey, he had thought that this was due to the weather conditions or a breakdown. So he had contacted the House.

And here is the answer: We would like to cancel your visit for now if you have no other concerns,” reads the text forwarded to the motorist. “Of course I still have some worries- replied Ponsin. -I have 150 miles of range on a full charge!” The next day, the motorist receives another text message asking him to cancel the appointment. “I’m sorry, but no, I don’t want to end the service appointment because I don’t feel my concerns have been addressed,” is the reply. Ponsin finally took his car to the Santa Clara Service Center without an appointment. However, a technician there confirmed that the car was fine. “The interview lasted 10 minutes – Ponsin said – and they didn’t even physically look at the car”. Little did Ponsin know that Tesla employees had been instructed to prevent any customers complaining of poor range from obtaining proof that this was true.

Other houses have more realistic data

Tesla vehicles provide range estimates in two ways: one through an always-on current range dashboard meter, and a second projection through its navigation system, which works when a driver enters a specific destination. The estimated range of the navigation system.

Tesla is not alone

If, as far as Tesla is concerned, the autonomy of electric cars is in the dock, it is not the first time that the car industry has been put on trial. As far as endothermic engines are concerned, the so-called diselgate has caused a stir involving the Volkswagen group. In essence, untruthful parameters relating to emissions were declared to pass the legal tests. A scandal that has seen the convictions of the top manager of the automotive group.

then Fiat Chrysler automobiles which has reached an agreement with the United States Department of Justice in California by paying around 800 million dollars for having fitted emission control devices on 100,000 vehicles. And again Nissan which allowed the latest evaluation for the approval of vehicles to unauthorized personnel: unskilled workers certified and approved the cars at the end of the assembly line in the Tochigi plant, also falsifying some data.

This scandal cost recalls of a million cars and the temporary closure of production lines in Japan. Still in the Rising Sun a scandal engulfed Suzuki, Mazda and Yamaha. The three manufacturers had conducted tests on emissions and consumption without complying with Japanese standards, reducing the recommended speed more than allowed by the authorities.