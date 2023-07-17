The Cause of a Global Health Crisis Among Teens?

Global crisis: smartphones and social media are making teenagers sick

There is a global teen mental health crisis – and the most likely cause is smartphones and social media.

Stressor: Smartphones and social media could be to blame for a mental health crisis

Bild: Getty

There is a global teen mental health crisis – and the most likely cause is smartphones and social media. That is the thesis of the American psychologist and professor Jean Twenge. Twenge has a wealth of arguments, studies and statistics for this. She knows how to counter every counter-argument that the “New York Times” gave her in one Interview counters.

