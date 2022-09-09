[Epoch Times, September 7, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Fang Xiao reported) The price of pork in mainland China continues to soar. In order to maintain stability, the CCP will release the first batch of this year’s central frozen pork reserves on September 8. The public believes that this shows that the price of pigs has risen too fast recently, and that there is a huge shortage of pork in the market.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and the “November” holiday are approaching. The CCP official said that in order to ensure the supply and price stability of the pork market, the National Development and Reform Commission will release the central frozen pork reserve.

In terms of prices, according to the joint monitoring by the Information Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and Shandong Zhuochuang Information Co., Ltd., from August 22 to August 26, the weekly average of the total ex-factory price index of lean meat type white strip pork in 16 provinces (municipalities directly under the Central Government) was every The kilogram was 28.37 yuan, an increase of 4.0% month-on-month and a year-on-year increase of 46.7%, an increase of 11.8 percentage points from last week.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs stated that as the school season is approaching, school cafeterias in some northern regions are stocking up ahead of time. At the same time, the bullish sentiment on the breeding side has intensified, reducing the number of live pigs for slaughter. In addition, the phenomenon of secondary circulation of small-weight pig sources in some areas has also led to tight supply. , supporting the rise in live pig and pork prices.

The mainland pig price rebounded after bottoming out in March this year, and began to rise significantly in the middle and late June. The price of live pigs rose from 16.06 yuan/kg on June 1 to 20.29 yuan/kg on June 30, a surge of 26.34% in less than a month. The national average price of pork was close to 29.09 yuan/kg, up 2.9% month-on-month.

After 2 consecutive months of high and volatile, with the opening of universities and colleges at the end of August, consumption has been boosted, and the national pork price has risen slightly. As of the fourth week of August, the prices of live pigs and pork were 21.97 yuan/kg and 34.08 yuan/kg, up 1.9% and 0.9% month-on-month and 48.3% and 36.7% year-on-year, respectively.

The price of pork has skyrocketed in anti-season, which has aroused the continuous attention of the market. The National Development and Reform Commission intervened and held consecutive meetings to conduct intensive interviews with leading pig companies to stabilize market expectations for pork prices.

“Securities Daily” reported on August 30 that since the National Development and Reform Commission made several moves in early July this year, although the price of pigs has fallen from the high point of the year on July 5, since July 28, the price of pigs has obviously heated up again. According to data from Huiyi.com, on August 26, the national ternary live pig market price was 22.21 yuan/kg, an increase of about 9% from the recent low on July 28; national live pig market data showed that on August 29, The market price of ternary live pigs outside the country was 22.48 yuan/kg, up about 9% from July 28.

China‘s CPI rose 2.7% in July, the highest in nearly two years, mainly driven by soaring pork costs.

The news that the CCP will release frozen pork reserves has caused comments from netizens. Many netizens believe that the price of pork is too high, and the CCP has to do this to maintain stability.

Weibo V “Shenzhen Zhang Yixuan”: This signal is very obvious. There is a shortage of pork in the market, so it needs to be put into storage. There are not many stocks, and there is a high probability that the price of pigs will remain high in the future; Pig prices are rising too fast…​

Weibo V “Jing Eats”: In my impression, only China is the only country with pork reserves. What does that mean? That means pork prices are going up again. Reserve meat is one characteristic: no meaty taste.

Some netizens said, “I have stopped eating pork for two months, and now the price of pork is more than 30 yuan.”

In the past two years, due to the soaring pork prices and other reasons, the CCP has put in “frozen pork reserves” several times. For example, in 2020, 500,000 tons of reserved meat were put in by the end of the year, but the price of meat still did not drop.

​

In addition, according to previous reports, the price of “frozen pork reserve” is often 1/3 cheaper than fresh pork, and even half as much in some places, but in the eyes of many consumers, this “reserve meat” is not popular.

Responsible editor: Li Muen#