At the CCTV “315” party last night, the hidden risks of cracked apps were exposed. CCTV pointed out that these problematic cracked apps are like installing “monitoring” on mobile phones.

Today, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued a document saying,In response to the illegal collection of personal information of users by some cracked versions of the app reported at the “315” party, an immediate investigation was organized.Severe investigation and punishment will be carried out in accordance with relevant laws and regulations such as the “Personal Information Protection Law” and “Regulations on the Protection of Personal Information of Telecommunications and Internet Users”.

The first is to organize application distribution platforms, e-commerce platforms, and search platforms to quickly investigate exposed Apps such as “Bilibili cracked version 2021”, “Baidu Netdisk cracked version”, “Kugou cracked version” and other cracked versions of Apps,Up to now, a total of 436 illegal download links from informal channels have been dealt with.

The second is to organize the relevant communications management bureaus to investigate the relevant clues and deal with the violators according to law.

The third is to infer other things from one instance,Organize professional testing institutions to carry out special testing on App and software development kit (SDK),The problems found will be resolutely investigated and dealt with, and notified to the society in a timely manner.

According to reports, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will supervise relevant Internet platform companies to implement their main responsibilities, increase inspections and investigations, and promptly discover and clean up illegal apps.

At the same time, strengthen App and SDK technical testing and supervision and inspection, and increase the intensity of problem handling and exposure.Continue to maintain high-pressure deterrence against violations of laws and regulations.

Deepen the upstream and downstream full-chain governance of App, SDK and other application services, increase management and standardization efforts, and create a good service environment.

And cooperate with relevant departments to increase the crackdown on cracked version App infringement and piracy and other violations of laws and regulations, guide the download of App from formal channels, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of users.