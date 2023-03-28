CDM approves bill to ban synthetic foods

According to reports, the Council of Ministers has approved the bill for the prohibition of the production and marketing of synthetic food and feed.

Schillaci, stop synthetic food as a precaution

“The law against synthetic foods is a significant one: it is based on the precautionary principle because today there are no scientific studies on the effects of synthetic foods. We reaffirm the maximum level of protection of citizens’ health and the safeguarding of our nation’s heritage and of our agri-food culture which is based on the Mediterranean diet”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci at the press conference at the end of the CDM.

SYNTHETIC FOOD. BEDUSCHI (LOMBARDY): GOOD STOP OF THE GOVERNMENT IN CRAZY DRIFT

“Said, done. The go-ahead from the council of ministers to the bill that prohibits the production and placing on the market of synthetic food is a promise kept by the government, but above all a concrete response to the national agricultural world which looks with concern at attempts to who would like to attack the made in Italy with drafts, even created in the laboratory.Minister Lollobrigida is well done for having kept the bar straight on this issue and thanks from Lombardy, which boasts the most important livestock heritage in the country and wants to continue to offer its traditional products are Italian”.

This was declared by Alessandro Beduschi, Councilor for Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests of the Lombardy Region, commenting on the go-ahead, decided today by the CDM, of the bill on synthetic food

Subscribe to the newsletter

