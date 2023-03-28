Home Business The CDM approves the bill to ban synthetic foods
Business

The CDM approves the bill to ban synthetic foods

by admin
The CDM approves the bill to ban synthetic foods

Just Eat: the results of the ‘Map of food delivery in Italy’

CDM approves bill to ban synthetic foods

According to reports, the Council of Ministers has approved the bill for the prohibition of the production and marketing of synthetic food and feed.

Schillaci, stop synthetic food as a precaution

“The law against synthetic foods is a significant one: it is based on the precautionary principle because today there are no scientific studies on the effects of synthetic foods. We reaffirm the maximum level of protection of citizens’ health and the safeguarding of our nation’s heritage and of our agri-food culture which is based on the Mediterranean diet”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci at the press conference at the end of the CDM.

SYNTHETIC FOOD. BEDUSCHI (LOMBARDY): GOOD STOP OF THE GOVERNMENT IN CRAZY DRIFT

“Said, done. The go-ahead from the council of ministers to the bill that prohibits the production and placing on the market of synthetic food is a promise kept by the government, but above all a concrete response to the national agricultural world which looks with concern at attempts to who would like to attack the made in Italy with drafts, even created in the laboratory.Minister Lollobrigida is well done for having kept the bar straight on this issue and thanks from Lombardy, which boasts the most important livestock heritage in the country and wants to continue to offer its traditional products are Italian”.

This was declared by Alessandro Beduschi, Councilor for Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests of the Lombardy Region, commenting on the go-ahead, decided today by the CDM, of the bill on synthetic food

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Finma Annual Report 2022 – Finma in the...

Citizenship income, after the government tightening, applications fall...

Threatening billions of fines: cum-cum raid on French...

European agreement on e-fuels: toast Ferrari and Porsche

Fund manager reveals her strategy and her best...

GPT-4 enters the field of network security Microsoft...

Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings...

The Trento Festival of Economics lands in Johannesburg

Heat pump: Costs, subsidies, planning – owners should...

Opinions and Review, Which are the Best?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy