The central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission hold a symposium for some commercial banks to address issues such as difficulty in repaying housing loans in advance – Xinhua English.news.cn

The central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission held a symposium for some commercial banks in response to the difficulty of repaying housing loans in advance

The reporter was informed that in response to recent problems such as difficulty in early repayment of housing loans and long appointment times, the central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission held a symposium on some commercial banks on February 9, requiring commercial banks to strengthen the concept of customer-centricity and ensure that customers are legal. rights and interests, improve service quality, and do a good job in customer prepayment services in accordance with the contract. In response to some borrowers’ illegal use of operating loans and consumer loans for early repayment, commercial banks are required to continue to manage pre-loan and post-loan, and strengthen risk warnings; regulatory authorities will increase inspection and punishment, promptly investigate and deal with illegal intermediaries and disclose typical cases .

Recently, affected by multiple factors such as the decline in investment and wealth management yields and the widening spread between newly issued mortgages and existing mortgages, the number of residents repaying loans in advance has increased. The reporter learned that a number of banks such as Gongnong Zhongjian have recently issued notices to their branches, requiring them to strengthen the concept of customer-centricity, attach great importance to the protection of consumer rights, respond to customer repayment demands in a timely manner, improve service quality, and speed up processing Backlog of applications, according to the contract to do a good job of early repayment services.

