Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-13 10:04:44 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

After the Ministry of Finance issued 750 billion yuan of special treasury bonds at an interest rate of 2.48% on December 12, the central bank bought them in full through a buyout transaction on the same day. The central bank announced on December 12 that it conducted a buyout transaction of spot bonds in the open market business by means of quantitative bidding, and purchased 750 billion yuan of special government bonds from primary dealers in the open market. The bond type is 22 special government bonds. Spot bond trading is one of the open market businesses of the central bank. Market analysts believe that the operation of the central bank will not cause a major disturbance to market liquidity.

The central bank bought out 750 billion yuan of special treasury bonds in the open market