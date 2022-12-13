Home Business The central bank bought out 750 billion yuan of special treasury bonds in the open market
Business

The central bank bought out 750 billion yuan of special treasury bonds in the open market

by admin
The central bank bought out 750 billion yuan of special treasury bonds in the open market

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-13 10:04:44

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

After the Ministry of Finance issued 750 billion yuan of special treasury bonds at an interest rate of 2.48% on December 12, the central bank bought them in full through a buyout transaction on the same day. The central bank announced on December 12 that it conducted a buyout transaction of spot bonds in the open market business by means of quantitative bidding, and purchased 750 billion yuan of special government bonds from primary dealers in the open market. The bond type is 22 special government bonds. Spot bond trading is one of the open market businesses of the central bank. Market analysts believe that the operation of the central bank will not cause a major disturbance to market liquidity.

The central bank bought out 750 billion yuan of special treasury bonds in the open market

After the Ministry of Finance issued 750 billion yuan of special treasury bonds at an interest rate of 2.48% on December 12, the central bank bought them in full through a buyout transaction on the same day. The central bank announced on December 12 that it conducted a buyout transaction of spot bonds in the open market business by means of quantitative bidding, and purchased 750 billion yuan of special government bonds from primary dealers in the open market. The bond type is 22 special government bonds. Spot bond trading is one of the open market businesses of the central bank. Market analysts believe that the operation of the central bank will not cause a major disturbance to market liquidity.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  The price of this wine is set at 4599 yuan/bottle of Moutai!The price of the Chinese zodiac wine for the Year of the Tiger has soared more than doubled before it is shipped

You may also like

Rivian halts plans to produce electric vans in...

Huafang Group listed Zhou Hongyi ushered in the...

Fed, ECB, BoE: the outlook on terminal rates

The phase of indecision on the main indices...

MIUI 14 push plan announced, the official version...

BNP Paribas Asset Management acquires majority stake in...

Mi 13 launch experience: Snapdragon flagship new chip...

ECB, Bank Supervision will intensify controls on NPL...

Sony strongly opposes Activision Blizzard’s acquisition of Microsoft’s...

FOL Trading USA: episode dated 12.12.2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy