The Central Bank Increases Investment in MLF Continuation, Expects Stability in Loan Prime Rate (LPR)

**Title: Central Bank Increases MLF Investment, LPR Likely to Remain Stable**

The People’s Bank of China has decided to increase investment in the Medium-Term Lending Facility (MLF) continuation in October. This move comes as funds continue to remain tight due to factors such as government debt and credit. The market expects that the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) will most likely remain unchanged this month.

In the October medium-term lending facility operation, the central bank injected 789 billion yuan into the banking system to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity. The winning interest rate of 2.50% remained unchanged from before. This renewal of the MLF volume increase and price balance comes as 500 billion yuan of one-year MLF expires this month.

This is the second consecutive month in which the central bank has increased the net injection of MLF. In October alone, the net investment amounted to 289 billion yuan, expanding upon the 191 billion yuan injected in September.

The decision to increase MLF investment aims to protect funds after the holidays. Institutions were relatively cautious in lending due to factors such as government bond supply disturbances, maintaining a certain credit boom, and monthly tax payments. By increasing and renewing the MLF volume, the central bank intends to smooth the impact of these factors on liquidity, stabilize market fluctuations, alleviate cautious expectations of banking institutions, and continue supporting the real economy.

Market interest rates have risen sharply since September, primarily due to the high level of credit supply and the increasing scale of government bond financing. This rise in interest rates has led to a tighter funding situation and an increased demand for MLF operations.

The tight funding situation is largely attributed to the continuous credit pulse, rather than the supply of interest rate bonds and exchange rate factors. While there are still structural concerns, the overall credit intensity since late August has increased, notably in the growth of medium and long-term loans to the residential sector.

Despite the rise in capital interest rates, the market now expects the LPR to remain stable this month. The reduction in LPR quotations in June and August has consumed the room for improvement in liability costs brought about by previous reductions in deposit interest rates and interest rate cuts. Banks’ net interest margins are under pressure and there is no motivation and space to further lower the LPR quotation.

Since the beginning of this year, the 1-year LPR has seen a cumulative reduction of 20 basis points, while the 5-year and above LPR has been reduced by 10 basis points.

Experts predict that the LPR quotations, to be announced on October 20, will remain unchanged. The policies guiding banks to reduce financing costs for the real economy and the significant reductions in first-home loan interest rates have led quoting banks to have insufficient motivation to further reduce the LPR.

The decision to cut interest rates in the future will depend on macroeconomic and property market trends before the end of the year. While further rate reductions are not ruled out, domestic prices are expected to remain low for some time, providing favorable conditions for possible future policy interest rate cuts.

In conclusion, the central bank’s decision to increase MLF investment aims to protect funds and support the real economy amidst tight funds and ongoing credit market disturbances. The market expects the LPR to remain stable this month, considering the current economic conditions.

