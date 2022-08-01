Home Business The central bank launched a 2 billion yuan 7-day reverse repurchase open market to achieve a net withdrawal of 3 billion yuan – Teller Report
2022-08-01 10:28

Author: Zhang Xinran, reporter Fan Zimeng

The People’s Bank of China announced on August 1 that in order to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, on August 1, 2022, the People’s Bank of The 100 million yuan reverse repurchase expired, and the People’s Bank of China realized a net withdrawal of 3 billion yuan in the open market today.

Last Friday, at the end of the month, short-term interest rates have risen, and funds have become tighter. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor) rose 24 basis points overnight to 1.254%. 7-day Shibor rose 15.9 basis points to 1.705%. Judging from the performance of the repurchase rate, the weighted average interest rate of DR007 rose to 1.6329%, which was lower than the policy rate level. The one-day reverse repurchase rate of government bonds on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (GC001) fell to 1.777%.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

