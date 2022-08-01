Home > News > Highlights
The central bank launched a 2 billion yuan 7-day reverse repurchase open market to achieve a net return of 3 billion yuan
2022-08-01 10:28
Source: Shanghai Securities News
Author: Zhang Xinran, reporter Fan Zimeng
The People’s Bank of China announced on August 1 that in order to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, on August 1, 2022, the People’s Bank of The 100 million yuan reverse repurchase expired, and the People’s Bank of China realized a net withdrawal of 3 billion yuan in the open market today.
Last Friday, at the end of the month, short-term interest rates have risen, and funds have become tighter. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor) rose 24 basis points overnight to 1.254%. 7-day Shibor rose 15.9 basis points to 1.705%. Judging from the performance of the repurchase rate, the weighted average interest rate of DR007 rose to 1.6329%, which was lower than the policy rate level. The one-day reverse repurchase rate of government bonds on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (GC001) fell to 1.777%.
